The White House on Sunday confirmed the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event on September 22. The meeting between both the world leaders would be held in Texas’ Houston, known as the city of energy or the center of energy. Both the leaders would be addressing more than 50,000 Indian-Americans at the Howdy, Modi!’ event.

Notably, PM Modi and President Trump would be talking about the import and export energy and how to boost India-US ties.

The meeting has been tagged as an important one ahead of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly which has been scheduled to take place from September 17 to 26. Donald Trump would be addressing the UNGA on September 22, while PM Narendra Modi would be speaking on September 24. Interestingly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan would also deliver speech shortly after PM Modi.

The White House said US President would leave on the same for another event. The statement added that partnerships between the United States and India, and Australia have been very important and the during the meet, the leader would try to strengthen it.

