White House Confirms World’s Richest Man, Elon Musk, Appointed As Unpaid ‘Special Government Employee’ Under Trump Administration

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been appointed as a “special government employee” by the Trump administration, according to a White House official. In this role, Musk co-chairs the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aimed at streamlining government operations. The billionaire has been provided with an official government email and office space but reportedly receives no salary for his work.

President Donald Trump commended Musk for his cost-cutting abilities, stating, “I think Elon is doing a good job. He’s a big cost-cutter. Sometimes we won’t agree with it, but I think he’s doing a great job.” The president approved Musk’s appointment after returning from a weekend in Florida.

Financial Contributions to Trump’s Campaign

Fresh documents from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) reveal that Musk spent over $290 million in 2024 to support Trump’s presidential campaign against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Democrats have voiced concerns over Musk’s influence within the federal government, suggesting potential conflicts of interest given his company, SpaceX, holds multi-billion-dollar contracts with the government. Critics fear Musk may be consolidating power without adequate accountability.

The applicability of standard ethical rules and financial disclosure requirements for Musk remains unclear. A White House official confirmed that Musk was adhering to legal requirements but did not provide further details.

Democratic Fears Over Musk-Trump Agenda

Democrats have warned that Musk’s leadership at DOGE could undermine traditional federal agencies. They also fear that dismantling USAID, as reportedly planned by Trump and Musk, could weaken the United States’ global influence, allowing China to fill the void.

As Musk continues his tenure as a special government employee, questions remain about transparency, ethics, and the balance of power in federal operations. Whether Musk’s involvement will streamline government functions or deepen political and ethical concerns remains to be seen.

