White House Displays ‘Victory’ And ‘Gulf Of America’ On Briefing Room Screens

Despite backlash, the Trump administration doubled down on its stance after Monday’s ruling.

The White House displayed the words “Victory” and “Gulf of America” on television screens in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room on Monday, following a judge’s decision in favor of the Trump administration in its dispute with the Associated Press (AP).

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee, denied the AP’s request for an immediate injunction to halt the White House’s move to bar its reporters from official events. The case, which centers on the AP’s refusal to adopt the term “Gulf of America” instead of “Gulf of Mexico,” has now been scheduled for a further hearing on March 20.

The conflict began after President Donald Trump signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico. When the AP refused to conform to the change, the administration retaliated by blocking its access to key areas such as the Oval Office and Air Force One—privileges typically extended to members of the White House press pool.

“We Stand with AP”

On Friday, the AP sued White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich over the restrictions. In response to the legal battle, a “We Stand with AP” poster was spotted inside the White House briefing room, signifying support from media watchdogs, including the White House Correspondents’ Association and the Reporters’ Committee for Freedom of the Press.

Despite backlash, the Trump administration doubled down on its stance after Monday’s ruling. “As we have said from the beginning, asking the President of the United States questions in the Oval Office and aboard Air Force One is a privilege granted to journalists, not a legal right,” the White House said in a statement.

The AP countered, calling the decision a direct violation of constitutional rights. “The Constitution does not allow the government to control speech,” the AP’s complaint stated. “Allowing such government control and retaliation to stand is a threat to every American’s freedom.”

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency, waded into the controversy with a post on X, mocking the AP. Sharing an altered image, Musk renamed the Associated Press as “Associated Propaganda.”

The legal battle between the White House and the AP is expected to escalate in the coming weeks, as the debate over press freedom and government influence continues to unfold.

