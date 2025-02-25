Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • White House Displays ‘Victory’ And ‘Gulf Of America’ On Briefing Room Screens

White House Displays ‘Victory’ And ‘Gulf Of America’ On Briefing Room Screens

Despite backlash, the Trump administration doubled down on its stance after Monday’s ruling.

White House Displays ‘Victory’ And ‘Gulf Of America’ On Briefing Room Screens


The White House displayed the words “Victory” and “Gulf of America” on television screens in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room on Monday, following a judge’s decision in favor of the Trump administration in its dispute with the Associated Press (AP).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee, denied the AP’s request for an immediate injunction to halt the White House’s move to bar its reporters from official events. The case, which centers on the AP’s refusal to adopt the term “Gulf of America” instead of “Gulf of Mexico,” has now been scheduled for a further hearing on March 20.

The conflict began after President Donald Trump signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico. When the AP refused to conform to the change, the administration retaliated by blocking its access to key areas such as the Oval Office and Air Force One—privileges typically extended to members of the White House press pool.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We Stand with AP”

On Friday, the AP sued White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich over the restrictions. In response to the legal battle, a “We Stand with AP” poster was spotted inside the White House briefing room, signifying support from media watchdogs, including the White House Correspondents’ Association and the Reporters’ Committee for Freedom of the Press.

Despite backlash, the Trump administration doubled down on its stance after Monday’s ruling. “As we have said from the beginning, asking the President of the United States questions in the Oval Office and aboard Air Force One is a privilege granted to journalists, not a legal right,” the White House said in a statement.

The AP countered, calling the decision a direct violation of constitutional rights. “The Constitution does not allow the government to control speech,” the AP’s complaint stated. “Allowing such government control and retaliation to stand is a threat to every American’s freedom.”

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency, waded into the controversy with a post on X, mocking the AP. Sharing an altered image, Musk renamed the Associated Press as “Associated Propaganda.”

The legal battle between the White House and the AP is expected to escalate in the coming weeks, as the debate over press freedom and government influence continues to unfold.

ALSO READ: UVa Issues Emergency Alert: Community Ordered To Shelter In Place

Filed under

gulf of america white house

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 8 Workers Still Trapped As Rescue Enters Day 5 – Extreme Conditions Pose Challenges

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 8 Workers Still Trapped As Rescue Enters Day 5 – Extreme Conditions...

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To Watch!

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27 Release

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine