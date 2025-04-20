Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • White House Easter Egg Roll 2025: When And Where Is It Happening? Here’s Why The Centuries Old Tradition Is Celebrated

White House Easter Egg Roll 2025: When And Where Is It Happening? Here’s Why The Centuries Old Tradition Is Celebrated

Children under 13, selected through a nationwide lottery, will join President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and White House staff for a morning of fun, games, and patriotic entertainment.

White House Easter Egg Roll 2025: When And Where Is It Happening? Here’s Why The Centuries Old Tradition Is Celebrated

White House Easter Egg Roll 2025


The South Lawn of the White House is set to come alive with celebration on Monday, April 21, as families from across the nation gather for the 147th White House Easter Egg Roll. This beloved American tradition, dating back to 1878, continues to bring joy to children and families alike.

Children under 13, selected through a nationwide lottery, will join President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and White House staff for a morning of fun, games, and patriotic entertainment.

Celebrating a Legacy That Dates Back Over a Century

The event honors a long-standing tradition first formalized by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878, allowing children to roll eggs on the White House lawn.

The National Park Service notes that informal versions of this activity may have occurred as early as the Abraham Lincoln era, near the Capitol grounds.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Real Eggs Despite National Shortages

In spite of ongoing egg supply issues caused by recent avian flu outbreaks, this year’s celebration will feature real eggs, made possible through generous contributions from American egg farmers. According to the American Egg Board, approximately 30,000 eggs will be provided for the event.

The 2025 White House Easter Egg Roll promises a blend of interactive, educational, and entertaining activities for children and families, including:

Egg Roll & Egg Hunt

Be Best Military Card Writing Station

Hopscotch

NASA Space Exploration Experience

Hen to Home Egg Journey

Garden Café with Snacks

Play Garden & Bloom Bar

Carrot Planting Activity

Egg Coloring & Cookie Decorating

Bubble Station & Bunny Tunnel

Soccer Eggstravaganza

Reading Nook and more

These hands-on activities aim to make learning and playing go hand-in-hand in a festive environment.

How to Participate in the Easter Egg Roll?

Families from all 56 U.S. states and territories had the opportunity to apply for event tickets through Recreation.gov. Applications required a minimum of one adult and one child under the age of 13, with a cap of six participants per household.

ALSO READ: Why Is Saying ‘Please’ And ‘Thank You’ To ChatGPT Costing More To OpenAI CEO Sam Altman?

Filed under

Easter Egg Roll 2025 Easter eggs the white house

China begins returning Bo

China Begins Returning Boeing 737 MAX Jets Amid Rising Trade Tensions, Xiamen Airlines Aircraft Lands...
White House Easter Egg Ro

White House Easter Egg Roll 2025: When And Where Is It Happening? Here’s Why The...
Pakistan Muslim League-Na

Who Is Kheal Das Kohistani? Hindu Minister Attacked In Pakistan During A Rally, Gets Hurled...
Russian President Vladimi

Did Putin Breach His Own Truce Which He Promised During Easter? Zelensky Says Russian President...
JD Vance and PM Modi

Why Is JD Vance Visiting India? Here’s The Full Itinerary Of US VP Including Meeting...
Kendrick Lamar and Drake

Grand National Tour: Kendrick Lamar Cleverly Disses Drake Again With A Pre-Recorded Skit Before Hitting...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

China Begins Returning Boeing 737 MAX Jets Amid Rising Trade Tensions, Xiamen Airlines Aircraft Lands in Seattle

China Begins Returning Boeing 737 MAX Jets Amid Rising Trade Tensions, Xiamen Airlines Aircraft Lands...

Who Is Kheal Das Kohistani? Hindu Minister Attacked In Pakistan During A Rally, Gets Hurled With Tomatoes And Potatoes

Who Is Kheal Das Kohistani? Hindu Minister Attacked In Pakistan During A Rally, Gets Hurled...

Did Putin Breach His Own Truce Which He Promised During Easter? Zelensky Says Russian President Only Interested In PR

Did Putin Breach His Own Truce Which He Promised During Easter? Zelensky Says Russian President...

Why Is JD Vance Visiting India? Here’s The Full Itinerary Of US VP Including Meeting With PM Modi, Visit To Taj Mahal

Why Is JD Vance Visiting India? Here’s The Full Itinerary Of US VP Including Meeting...

Grand National Tour: Kendrick Lamar Cleverly Disses Drake Again With A Pre-Recorded Skit Before Hitting The Stage

Grand National Tour: Kendrick Lamar Cleverly Disses Drake Again With A Pre-Recorded Skit Before Hitting...

Entertainment

Grand National Tour: Kendrick Lamar Cleverly Disses Drake Again With A Pre-Recorded Skit Before Hitting The Stage

Grand National Tour: Kendrick Lamar Cleverly Disses Drake Again With A Pre-Recorded Skit Before Hitting

Yash Begins Filming as Raavana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor, Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple For Blessings

Yash Begins Filming as Raavana In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor, Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple

Will Trisha Krishnan Marry Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Hilarious Response Sparks Curiosity About Actress’ Marriage Plans

Will Trisha Krishnan Marry Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Hilarious Response Sparks Curiosity About Actress’ Marriage Plans

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave