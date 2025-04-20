Children under 13, selected through a nationwide lottery, will join President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and White House staff for a morning of fun, games, and patriotic entertainment.

The South Lawn of the White House is set to come alive with celebration on Monday, April 21, as families from across the nation gather for the 147th White House Easter Egg Roll. This beloved American tradition, dating back to 1878, continues to bring joy to children and families alike.

Children under 13, selected through a nationwide lottery, will join President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and White House staff for a morning of fun, games, and patriotic entertainment.

Celebrating a Legacy That Dates Back Over a Century

The event honors a long-standing tradition first formalized by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878, allowing children to roll eggs on the White House lawn.

The National Park Service notes that informal versions of this activity may have occurred as early as the Abraham Lincoln era, near the Capitol grounds.

Real Eggs Despite National Shortages

In spite of ongoing egg supply issues caused by recent avian flu outbreaks, this year’s celebration will feature real eggs, made possible through generous contributions from American egg farmers. According to the American Egg Board, approximately 30,000 eggs will be provided for the event.

The 2025 White House Easter Egg Roll promises a blend of interactive, educational, and entertaining activities for children and families, including:

Egg Roll & Egg Hunt

Be Best Military Card Writing Station

Hopscotch

NASA Space Exploration Experience

Hen to Home Egg Journey

Garden Café with Snacks

Play Garden & Bloom Bar

Carrot Planting Activity

Egg Coloring & Cookie Decorating

Bubble Station & Bunny Tunnel

Soccer Eggstravaganza

Reading Nook and more

These hands-on activities aim to make learning and playing go hand-in-hand in a festive environment.

How to Participate in the Easter Egg Roll?

Families from all 56 U.S. states and territories had the opportunity to apply for event tickets through Recreation.gov. Applications required a minimum of one adult and one child under the age of 13, with a cap of six participants per household.