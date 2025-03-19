White House Escalates Attack On Judiciary After Deportation Ruling, Claims Judges Undermining Trump’s Authority

The Trump administration is escalating its battle with the judiciary after a judge blocked deportation flights, prompting fierce criticism from the White House. As Trump calls for impeachment and Chief Justice Roberts pushes back, tensions over executive power reach a boiling point.

The Trump administration has intensified its criticism of the judiciary following a series of legal setbacks, including a recent ruling that halted the deportation of Venezuelan migrants. The decision, which provoked a sharp response from President Donald Trump and his team, underscores growing tensions between the executive branch and the courts.

White House Accuses Judiciary of Partisan Bias

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt alleged that the judiciary was being influenced by left-leaning interests, claiming there was a “concerted effort by the far left” to appoint judges who act as “partisan activists” in cases against the administration.

“Not only are they usurping the will of the president and the chief executive of our country, but they are undermining the will of the American public,” Leavitt stated during a press briefing.

Judge Boasberg Targeted Over Deportation Ruling

Leavitt’s criticism was particularly directed at District Judge James Boasberg, who ordered the suspension of deportation flights over the weekend. These deportations were carried out under an obscure wartime law that the Trump administration invoked to expel Venezuelan gang members as part of a broader crackdown on undocumented migrants.

“It’s very, very clear that this is an activist judge who is trying to usurp the president’s authority,” Leavitt said, labeling Boasberg a “Democrat activist.”

Trump Calls for Impeachment of Judge

President Trump escalated the attack, calling for Boasberg’s impeachment on Tuesday. “Boasberg is a Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama,” Trump declared.

His remarks prompted a rare public response from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who issued a statement pushing back against Trump’s call for impeachment.

“For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision,” Roberts stated on Tuesday.

Trump Continues Attacks on Social Media

Despite Roberts’ rebuke, Trump renewed his attacks on Boasberg the following day on Truth Social. Though he did not reiterate his impeachment demand, he questioned judicial authority over immigration enforcement.

“If a President doesn’t have the right to throw murderers, and other criminals, out of our Country because a Radical Left Lunatic Judge wants to assume the role of President, then our Country is in very big trouble, and destined to fail!” Trump posted.

Legal Setbacks Mount for Trump Administration

The deportation ruling is one of several recent judicial decisions that have disrupted Trump’s efforts to restructure federal operations. On Tuesday, a judge issued an immediate order halting the shutdown of the main U.S. aid agency, a move initiated by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by tech mogul Elon Musk.

On the same day, another court blocked the administration’s ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, citing principles of equality.

Musk Decries “Judicial Coup”

South African billionaire Elon Musk, who has been a close ally of Trump’s administration, condemned the judiciary’s rulings in a series of posts on his social media platform, X. He characterized the decisions as part of a “judicial coup,” suggesting they undermine the administration’s authority.

A Historic Confrontation with the Judiciary

Trump, the first convicted felon to serve as president, has a history of challenging the judges overseeing his civil and criminal cases. However, the latest wave of legal disputes suggests his administration is preparing for an even broader confrontation with the judiciary as it pushes for unprecedented executive power.

