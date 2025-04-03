Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • White House Fires Three National Security Staffers: Report

White House Fires Three National Security Staffers: Report

The White House has reportedly fired at least three National Security Council staffers following a meeting between President Trump and far-right activist Laura Loomer.

White House Fires Three National Security Staffers: Report

The White House has fired at least three National Security Council (NSC) staffers following a meeting between President Donald Trump and far-right activist Laura Loomer, CNN reported on Thursday


The White House has fired at least three National Security Council (NSC) staffers following a meeting between President Donald Trump and far-right activist Laura Loomer, CNN reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The staffers, who were reportedly dismissed in the aftermath of Loomer’s private meeting with Trump, include Brian Walsh, a director for intelligence who previously worked for Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Thomas Boodry, a senior director for legislative affairs, and David Feith, a senior director overseeing technology and national security matters.

The firings came after Loomer, who has made headlines for her unconventional views and theories, including claims that 9/11 was an inside job, reportedly urged President Trump to remove certain National Security Council officials whom she alleged were disloyal. Sources told CNN that Loomer specifically targetted high-ranking officials within the NSC, including Trump’s principal deputy national security adviser.

While it was unclear whether the principal deputy national security advisor Alex Wong was among those fired, one of the sources told the publication that national security advisor Michael Waltz may have been hesitant to dismiss Wong due to ongoing controversies involving Wong, including the recent Signal chat leak.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the report, Loomer, a vocal supporter of the president known for her controversial stances, was granted a private audience with Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday. Waltz was reportedly present in the Oval Office during the meeting but did not participate in the discussion with Loomer.

In a statement to CNN on Thursday, Loomer declined to share the specifics of her meeting with the president, citing her respect for Trump.

ALSO READ: US Tariffs Take Effect: Trump Says ‘Operation is Over’ As White House Tells Wall Street To ‘Trust In President’

Filed under

far-right activist Laura Loomer National Security Council staff National Security Council staffers President Donald Trump white house

The Commerce Ministry has

Discussions Ongoing For Mutually Beneficial Trade Deal Over Imposition Of 26% Tariff By US: Commerce...
Violent storms, including

Violent Storms in US Ravage the South and Midwest, Claiming 4 Lives And Causing Extensive...
newsx

Waqf Amendment Bill Preserves Muslim Religious Practices, Says Former PM HD Deve Gowda
Termination notices sent

Musk’s Team Issued Inaccurate Termination Notices To USAID Workers: Report
The White House has fired

White House Fires Three National Security Staffers: Report
newsx

Akhilesh Yadav Calls Out BJP’s Waqf Bill As A ‘Conspiracy’ Against Muslims
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Discussions Ongoing For Mutually Beneficial Trade Deal Over Imposition Of 26% Tariff By US: Commerce Ministry

Discussions Ongoing For Mutually Beneficial Trade Deal Over Imposition Of 26% Tariff By US: Commerce...

Violent Storms in US Ravage the South and Midwest, Claiming 4 Lives And Causing Extensive Damage

Violent Storms in US Ravage the South and Midwest, Claiming 4 Lives And Causing Extensive...

Waqf Amendment Bill Preserves Muslim Religious Practices, Says Former PM HD Deve Gowda

Waqf Amendment Bill Preserves Muslim Religious Practices, Says Former PM HD Deve Gowda

Musk’s Team Issued Inaccurate Termination Notices To USAID Workers: Report

Musk’s Team Issued Inaccurate Termination Notices To USAID Workers: Report

Akhilesh Yadav Calls Out BJP’s Waqf Bill As A ‘Conspiracy’ Against Muslims

Akhilesh Yadav Calls Out BJP’s Waqf Bill As A ‘Conspiracy’ Against Muslims

Entertainment

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture