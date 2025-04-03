White House Fires Three National Security Staffers: Report

The White House has reportedly fired at least three National Security Council staffers following a meeting between President Trump and far-right activist Laura Loomer.

The White House has fired at least three National Security Council (NSC) staffers following a meeting between President Donald Trump and far-right activist Laura Loomer, CNN reported on Thursday

The White House has fired at least three National Security Council (NSC) staffers following a meeting between President Donald Trump and far-right activist Laura Loomer, CNN reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The staffers, who were reportedly dismissed in the aftermath of Loomer’s private meeting with Trump, include Brian Walsh, a director for intelligence who previously worked for Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Thomas Boodry, a senior director for legislative affairs, and David Feith, a senior director overseeing technology and national security matters.

The firings came after Loomer, who has made headlines for her unconventional views and theories, including claims that 9/11 was an inside job, reportedly urged President Trump to remove certain National Security Council officials whom she alleged were disloyal. Sources told CNN that Loomer specifically targetted high-ranking officials within the NSC, including Trump’s principal deputy national security adviser.

While it was unclear whether the principal deputy national security advisor Alex Wong was among those fired, one of the sources told the publication that national security advisor Michael Waltz may have been hesitant to dismiss Wong due to ongoing controversies involving Wong, including the recent Signal chat leak.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the report, Loomer, a vocal supporter of the president known for her controversial stances, was granted a private audience with Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday. Waltz was reportedly present in the Oval Office during the meeting but did not participate in the discussion with Loomer.

In a statement to CNN on Thursday, Loomer declined to share the specifics of her meeting with the president, citing her respect for Trump.

ALSO READ: US Tariffs Take Effect: Trump Says ‘Operation is Over’ As White House Tells Wall Street To ‘Trust In President’