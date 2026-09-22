White House Launches Trump TV: A 24/7 Presidential Stream As Media Access Faces Restrictions

US President Donald Trump has launched a round the clock streaming platform dedicated to presidential news from the White House, a move that comes even as several major news outlets remain barred from the presidential grounds.

Platform Launched With Retro Style Promo

The launch was announced across the President’s social media pages, accompanied by a promotional video featuring a compilation of clips from popular American sitcoms of the 2000s, including Friends, Modern Family, Hannah Montana and The Office. The words Trump TV flash repeatedly on screen through the clip, set to the 1970s track Video Killed the Radio Star playing on loop.

White House Announces the Stream

Announcing the launch on X, the White House said Trump TV was streaming now, around the clock, updated in real time with top past moments, announcements and the latest from the administration all in one place, adding that not every big moment had made it onto television before, but now it could.

IT’S LIVE. 📺🦅 TRUMP TV IS STREAMING NOW. 24/7, updated in real time, with top past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place. Not every big moment has made it on your tv, now it can. 📲 https://t.co/3KwWkBZ69m pic.twitter.com/g4v7n2J04s — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 21, 2026

Social Media Reaction Mixed With Criticism

The launch drew a flurry of reactions online, with one widely shared comment noting that not a single person in the White House appeared to have watched television since 2005, while another remarked that the President had effectively turned the White House into a reality show. Trump has a long history with reality television, most notably as host and producer of The Apprentice, which ran in various forms from 2004 to 2017.

Media Ban and Legal Pushback

Hours before the launch, Trump took to Truth Social to criticise what he called fake news outlets, describing them as a threat to national security and accusing them of being corrupt and out of control. His remarks came as CNN, MS NOW and Politico moved to court to challenge a ban restricting their reporters from White House premises, arguing it violated their First Amendment rights. The outlets confirmed the lawsuit had been filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, with emergency hearings possible within the week.

Comparisons to State Controlled Media

The move to restrict independent media access while launching an administration run channel drew sharp comparisons online to state controlled broadcasting models, with some users questioning the use of an official government account to promote what they described as the President’s own television channel.

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