LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 China blast donald trump iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026
LIVE TV
Home > World News > White House North Lawn Cleared After Gunshot Reports, Secret Service and FBI Respond

White House North Lawn Cleared After Gunshot Reports, Secret Service and FBI Respond

White House North Lawn was cleared after reported 20-30 gunshots near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue prompted a security response from the Secret Service and FBI.

White House North Lawn Cleared After Gunshot Reports, Secret Service and FBI Respond (Photo: X)
White House North Lawn Cleared After Gunshot Reports, Secret Service and FBI Respond (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 05:42 IST

Gunshots Near White House: The North Lawn of the White House complex was cleared by the US Secret Service on Saturday evening (local time) after reports of apparent gunshots near the area triggered a security response, according to ABC News. The reported gunshots triggered a temporary lockdown and prompted a quick response from the Secret Service.

Security Response Triggered Near White House Grounds

The Secret Service said it was investigating reports of shots fired near the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, located close to the White House grounds.

‘We are aware of reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW and are working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available,’ the agency said in a statement posted on X.

You Might Be Interested In

FBI Director Kash Patel also confirmed that federal authorities were responding to the incident. Patel said in a post on X, ‘FBI is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds – we will update the public as we’re able.’

FBI Joins Response as Security Tightens

According to reports, counter-snipers were also deployed on the White House rooftop. The incident comes nearly a month after the shooting linked to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Earlier this month, US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro released footage related to the alleged assassination attempt against US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, Pirro said, “Today, we are releasing video already provided to the US District Court showing Cole Allen shoot a U.S. Secret Service officer during his attempt to assassinate the President at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.”

Footage Released in Related Investigation Case

Pirro also rejected speculation that the shooting involved friendly fire. ‘There is no evidence the shooting was the result of friendly fire,’ she said. According to Pirro, the footage also showed suspect Cole Allen ‘casing the area in the Hilton Hotel the day before the attack’ indicating that investigators believed the incident was planned.

Investigation Details Point to Planned Activity

Pirro said her office and federal investigators are continuing to pursue the case aggressively. ‘My office, along with the @FBI, will continue this extensive investigation to bring Cole Allen to justice’ she said. Meanwhile, on Monday, US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the Department of Justice has filed three federal charges against Cole Tomas Allen, the 31-year-old suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, as the investigation continues.

(Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: White House Shooting Incident: 20–30 Shots Fired Near 17th Street, Lockdown Triggered, Two Injured

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

White House North Lawn Cleared After Gunshot Reports, Secret Service and FBI Respond

RELATED News

Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim On Strait Of Hormuz Opening, Says Tehran Will Retain Full Control

Trump Says Iran Peace Deal ‘Largely Negotiated,’ Strait Of Hormuz To Reopen After Major Middle East Talks

America First Visa Policy: How Marco Rubio’s New US Visa Plan Affects India

Texas Weather Forecast Today (May 23, 2026): Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio & El Paso Temperature Update

18 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes On Student Dorm in Luhansk

LATEST NEWS

Uttarakhand: Massive Forest Fire Affects Over 14 Hectares in Tehri Garhwal

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Ghost War OTT Release & Review: Where To Watch John Krasinski’s Action Spy Thriller Online

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Lead, Prabhsimran Singh Moves To 10th Spot | Check Top 10 List

Arshdeep Singh Girlfriend: Fans Brutually Bash Samreen kaur After Punjab Kings Pacer Concedes 52 Runs Against Lucknow Super Giants | See Reactions | IPL 2026

Aishwarya Rai Brings Angel Vibes To Cannes Closing Ceremony In White Feather Suit

PBKS Qualification Scenarios: How Can Punjab Kings Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After 7-Wicket Win Over LSG? Explained

IPL 2026: KKR And RR Playoff Chances Explained After Punjab Kings Win Against Lucknow Super Giants

18 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes On Student Dorm in Luhansk

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Stands At Top, Gets Tough Competition From Kagiso Rabada | Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 23 After LSG vs PBKS—KKR, RCB, MI, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

White House North Lawn Cleared After Gunshot Reports, Secret Service and FBI Respond

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

White House North Lawn Cleared After Gunshot Reports, Secret Service and FBI Respond

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

White House North Lawn Cleared After Gunshot Reports, Secret Service and FBI Respond
White House North Lawn Cleared After Gunshot Reports, Secret Service and FBI Respond
White House North Lawn Cleared After Gunshot Reports, Secret Service and FBI Respond
White House North Lawn Cleared After Gunshot Reports, Secret Service and FBI Respond

QUICK LINKS