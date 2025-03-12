Home
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
  White House Press Secretary Criticizes Trade Tariffs Imposed by India, Canada, and Japan

White House Press Secretary Criticizes Trade Tariffs Imposed by India, Canada, and Japan

The White House has once again raised concerns about the high tariffs imposed on American goods by various countries, including India, Canada, and Japan.

White House Press Secretary Criticizes Trade Tariffs Imposed by India, Canada, and Japan

The White House once again raised concerns about the high tariffs imposed on American goods by countries, including India, Canada, and Japan.


The White House has once again raised concerns about the high tariffs imposed on American goods by various countries, including India, Canada, and Japan. During a press briefing on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt strongly criticized these trade practices, emphasizing that President Donald Trump is committed to ensuring fair and balanced trade for American businesses and workers.

Leavitt Calls for Reciprocity in Trade Practices

Speaking to reporters, Leavitt underscored the importance of reciprocity in global trade. She reiterated that President Trump is focused on eliminating unfair trade barriers that hinder American exports.

“President Trump believes in reciprocity, and it is about time that we have a president who actually looks out for the interests of American businesses and workers,” Leavitt stated.

Accusations Against Canada for Unfair Trade Practices

During the briefing, Leavitt was asked about the timeline for a conversation between President Trump and Canada’s Prime Minister-designate, Mark Carney. In response, she accused Canada of exploiting the United States for decades through high tariffs.

“The president is again responding to the fact that Canada has been ripping off the United States of America and hardworking Americans for decades. If you look at the rates of tariffs across the board that Canadians have been imposing on the American people and our workers here, it is egregious,” Leavitt said.

She presented a chart highlighting the high tariffs imposed by Canada, pointing out that American cheese and butter face nearly a 300 percent tariff.

India’s High Tariffs on American Products

Leavitt also addressed the trade barriers imposed by India, particularly on American alcohol and agricultural products.

“Look at India—150 percent tariff on American alcohol. Do you think that’s helping Kentucky bourbon be exported into India? I don’t think so. 100 percent tariff on agricultural products from India,” she stated.

Leavitt further highlighted Japan’s restrictive trade policies, mentioning that the country imposes a 700 percent tariff on American rice. She emphasized that these high tariffs make it difficult for American businesses to compete in foreign markets and urged for fairer trade agreements.

Trump’s Push for Higher Tariffs on Neighboring Countries

President Trump has been vocal about his stance on tariffs, particularly against Canada and Mexico. Speaking to Fox News, he hinted that tariffs on these countries might increase in the future.

“The tariffs could go up as time goes by, and they may go up…” Trump said.

He also accused globalists of exploiting the U.S. economy for years.

“For years, globalists have been ripping off the United States. They’ve been taking money away from the United States, and all we’re doing is getting some of it back, and we’re going to treat our country fairly,” Trump said in his Fox News interview.

Tariffs on Mexico and Canada in Response to Border Control Issues

Trump has previously imposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, citing concerns over border control issues, particularly the influx of fentanyl into the U.S. He has suggested that these tariffs are necessary to protect American interests and ensure national security.

On March 7, Trump announced a short-term delay on certain tariffs imposed on Mexico and Canada. However, he warned that the “big one” would come into effect on April 2. He stated that he had “fruitful conversations” with Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, which led to the temporary tariff relief. In contrast, he criticized Canada for being a “high tariff nation.”

Trump’s Criticism of India’s Trade Policies

Last week, Trump also took aim at India’s trade policies, calling its tariffs “next to impossible” for American businesses to navigate. In a nationally televised address, he claimed that India has agreed to lower its tariffs significantly due to the pressure from his administration.

“India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can’t even sell anything in India…They have agreed, by the way; they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done,” Trump stated.

