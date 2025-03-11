Home
  • White House Presses India To Slash Unjust Tariffs On American Goods

White House Presses India To Slash Unjust Tariffs On American Goods

Trump has also targeted India’s trade policies, asserting that selling American goods in India is "next to impossible" due to high tariffs.

White House Presses India To Slash Unjust Tariffs On American Goods

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt


The White House has raised concerns over high tariffs imposed by various nations, including India, on American products. Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted India’s 150% tariff on American alcohol and a 100% tariff on agricultural goods, asserting that such trade barriers hinder fair commerce.

Leavitt emphasized that President Donald Trump believes in trade reciprocity and is committed to ensuring balanced trade practices that protect American businesses and workers. While discussing global tariff concerns, she also accused Canada of exploiting the U.S. for decades with what she termed “egregious” tariff rates.

“If you look at Canada, they have nearly a 300% tariff on American cheese and butter. India imposes a 150% tariff on American alcohol. Do you think that’s helping Kentucky bourbon be exported into India? I don’t think so. Additionally, India levies a 100% tariff on agricultural products from the U.S.,” Leavitt stated.

Imposing substantial tariffs

She further pointed out that Japan also imposes substantial tariffs, citing a 700% tariff on rice imports. Leavitt reiterated that President Trump is determined to counter these barriers and push for fair trade agreements.

On Sunday, Trump signaled potential tariff hikes against Mexico and Canada in the future, stressing that the U.S. has long been subjected to unfair trade practices. He claimed that the global community had been “ripping off” the U.S. for years, and his administration was working to rectify the imbalance.

Trump has also targeted India’s trade policies, asserting that selling American goods in India is “next to impossible” due to high tariffs. However, he claimed that India has now agreed to significantly reduce its tariff rates in response to U.S. pressure. “India charges us massive tariffs. You can’t even sell anything there… But now, they want to cut their tariffs way down because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done,” he said in a televised address.

Trump’s trade policies have seen the imposition of tariffs on multiple nations, including Mexico, Canada, and China, citing various economic and border security concerns. His administration has maintained that these measures are necessary to protect American businesses and workers from unfair international competition. With tensions rising over global trade dynamics, it remains to be seen how nations respond to the U.S.’s demands for more equitable trade policies.

(With ANI Inputs)

