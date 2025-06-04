White House Responds After Elon Musk Slams Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

Elon Musk has publicly slammed Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” calling it a “disgusting abomination” that worsens the U.S. deficit. Despite the criticism, the White House remains firm, saying Musk’s comments won’t change the President’s stance.

Elon Musk has publicly criticized President Donald Trump’s highly touted “Big Beautiful Bill,” calling it a “disgusting abomination” and warning it would push America further toward financial ruin. In response, the White House appeared unfazed, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stating that Musk’s views “don’t change the President’s opinion.”

The tech mogul’s strong words came shortly after his abrupt departure from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), where he briefly served in a controversial advisory role. In a scathing post on X, Musk wrote, “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong.”

I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2025

While Musk’s remarks sparked waves across political and economic circles, the Trump administration downplayed the fallout. “The President already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill,” Leavitt told reporters. “It doesn’t change the President’s opinion. This is one big beautiful bill, and he is sticking to it.”

Musk doubled down in a CBS News interview, saying, “I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful, but I don’t know if it can be both.” He also noted that the bill could “massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion,” accusing Congress of “making America bankrupt.”

The spending bill has drawn criticism from multiple quarters. Republican fiscal conservatives argue it undermines budget discipline, while independent analysts estimate it could add as much as $4 trillion to the deficit over the next decade. Despite the backlash, the White House maintains the legislation is economically sound.

White House press sec. Karoline Leavitt responded after Elon Musk tweeted that the Trump spending bill is a “disgusting abomination.” “The president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill, it doesn’t change the president’s opinion.”https://t.co/9qCUxtLq1c pic.twitter.com/fpmfx5FsdD — ABC News (@ABC) June 3, 2025

The Council of Economic Advisers projected the bill would drive economic growth of up to 5.2%, far exceeding mainstream forecasts. Leavitt insisted that the bill “does not add to the deficit,” claiming it would actually save $1.6 trillion through targeted spending cuts.

In a press conference Friday, Trump lauded the bill, calling it “an unbelievable bill” that “cuts your deficits” and hinted at further tax cuts. Musk, who was present at the briefing, notably refrained from voicing opposition at the time.

According to Politico, a Republican insider close to the White House dismissed Musk’s criticism, stating, “When businessmen criticize legislation, journalists don’t take them at their word they look at how the legislation would impact their business interests. They should be doing that in this case.”

While Musk remains an influential voice with significant sway among conservatives and tech circles, the administration seems determined to weather the storm and stand by its legislative package.

