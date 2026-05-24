White House Shooting Incident: 20–30 Gunshots Fired Near 17th Street, Lockdown Triggered, Two Injured

Two people were shot during an encounter with the United States Secret Service near the White House on Saturday evening, according to a law enforcement official. The incident unfolded close to the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street Northwest, prompting an immediate security response in the area surrounding the presidential complex. A law enforcement official said officers from the Secret Service uniformed division moved in after reports of a person allegedly firing a weapon nearby. The situation escalated quickly, and shots were exchanged during the encounter.

Sudden gunfire near a secured zone

People inside and around the White House complex reported hearing rapid 20-30 shots. Journalists on site described what sounded like dozens of shots, which caused confusion and immediate lockdown procedures across the area.

Inside the White House, press members were directed to shelter as security personnel moved through the grounds. Agents reportedly shouted ‘get down’ while securing the perimeter and restricting movement around the briefing room.

Reports confirm there was a security lockdown near the White House after multiple gunshots were heard in the vicinity. Early reports mentioned around 20–30 shots, and the United States Secret Service and FBI responded quickly. If you want a strong engagement reply: The fact… — FALALI_ (@ShafiqFalali) May 23, 2026

Eyewitness Reports

Reporters present at the scene described being instructed to take cover as security agents rushed them into secure rooms inside the complex. Some said they heard repeated bursts of gunfire followed by rapid movement of law enforcement vehicles and officers securing nearby streets.

Despite the intensity of the response, there were no immediate confirmed reports of injuries or structural damage. Officials have not yet clarified whether the incident involved a targeted attack, a confrontation between individuals, or another cause.

Investigation Underway

Authorities continue to investigate the source and nature of the gunfire. The area surrounding the White House remains under heightened security while teams collect evidence and review surveillance footage.

Officials have stated that updates will be released once verified information becomes available. For now, the situation remains under active investigation, with federal agencies maintaining a strong security presence in the area.

ALSO READ: Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim On Strait Of Hormuz Opening, Says Tehran Will Retain Full Control