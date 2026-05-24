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Home > World News > Video: Reporter Captures Moment Of Shootout Near White House, Goes Viral On Social Media

Video: Reporter Captures Moment Of Shootout Near White House, Goes Viral On Social Media

After Annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting last month, shots were fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, near the White House. Reports stated that at least 30 shots were fired.

Video: Reporter Captures Moment Of Shootout Near White House, Goes Viral On Social Media (Image: X)
Video: Reporter Captures Moment Of Shootout Near White House, Goes Viral On Social Media (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 07:05 IST

Journalists were reporting on the North Lawn of the White House where President Donald Trump addressed a possible peace deal with Iran when gunshots ‘resounded near the White House,’ the Associated Press reported. ABC US correspondent Selina Wang filmed the dramatic moments for her social media update when she suddenly heard gunshots. The video shared on X shows Wang talking on camera about Trump’s claim that a peace deal with Iran was in the process of being finalized before the noise of multiple gunshots could be heard in the background. Other reporters and camera crews were also seen scooting for their lives as the Secret Service rushed into action around the Presidential Complex.

Watch The Video 

What Did ABC US correspondent Selina Wang Say?

The sound was like ‘dozens of gunshots’, with reporters being told by security officials to run at once to the press briefing room at the White House and stay put, Wang said. ‘It was like a lot of gunshots’, she wrote on X moments after the incident, adding that they were instructed to go to the press briefing room that we sit in now.



The brief video clip, partially recorded, depicts Wang at the start of a sentence concerning the current US-Iran talks, before the chaos. Another voice is heard yelling ‘No, no’ in the background and the camera suddenly tilts down. An armed group of Secret Service agents immediately barricaded off sections of the White House grounds and officers rushed to the area where the disturbance was said to have occurred.

What About The Suspect?

According To multiple media reports, Suspect was killed after opening fire on secret service checkpoint outside White House. The name of the suspect was Nasire Best, a 21 year old with mental health concerns. 

Is White House Under Lockdown?

The White House at the time was briefly put on lockdown during the incident, which was witnessed by President Trump. A number of reporters inside the compound were ordered to stay out, while heavily armed Secret Service officers were allowed to probe the scene. Trump did not issue any immediate public comments about the shooting, despite the commotion. The media was interrupted by gunfire as Trump announced that a peace understanding with Iran was ‘largely negotiated’, while Iran’s officials made public rejection of certain elements of the US president’s claims in the control of the Strait of Hormuz and deal terms.

Also Read: White House North Lawn Cleared After Gunshot Reports, Secret Service and FBI Respond

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Video: Reporter Captures Moment Of Shootout Near White House, Goes Viral On Social Media
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Video: Reporter Captures Moment Of Shootout Near White House, Goes Viral On Social Media

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Video: Reporter Captures Moment Of Shootout Near White House, Goes Viral On Social Media
Video: Reporter Captures Moment Of Shootout Near White House, Goes Viral On Social Media
Video: Reporter Captures Moment Of Shootout Near White House, Goes Viral On Social Media
Video: Reporter Captures Moment Of Shootout Near White House, Goes Viral On Social Media

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