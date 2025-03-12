White House Slams India’s 150% Tariff On American Alcohol As Deadline For Reciprocal Tariffs Nears

With the clock ticking on President Trump’s April 2 deadline for reciprocal tariffs, the White House has turned up the heat on India, condemning its high duties on American goods. As trade tensions mount, New Delhi remains firm, signaling no immediate concessions despite Washington’s pressure.

With less than a month remaining until U.S. President Donald Trump’s April 2 deadline for imposing reciprocal tariffs on India, the White House has strongly criticized New Delhi for its tariff policies on American alcohol and agricultural products.

White House Condemns Indian Tariffs

Speaking to reporters, White House Press Secretary Katherine Leavitt stated that India’s tariffs on American goods were “not helping” the trade situation.

“The President has been responding to Canada ripping off the U.S. and hard-working Americans for decades. If you look at the rates of tariffs that the Canadians have been imposing on American people and our workers here, it is egregious,” Leavitt said.

White House Slams Canada on Tariffs

Besides India, Leavitt also accused Canada of unfair trade practices, emphasizing President Trump’s commitment to fair trade.

“I have a handy dandy chart here that shows not just Canada but the rate of tariffs across the board. If you look at Canada, American cheese and butter—nearly 300 percent tariff. You look at India, 150 percent tariff on American alcohol. Do you think that’s helping Kentucky bourbon be exported into India? I don’t think so. 100 percent tariff on agricultural products from India… Japan, tariffing rice, 700 percent,” she added.

Leavitt reiterated that Trump believes in trade reciprocity and that his administration is prioritizing the interests of American businesses and workers.

India Maintains Stance Amid Trade Talks

On Wednesday, the U.S. imposed a 25 percent tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum, just a day after Trump hinted at reconsidering a proposed doubling of these tariffs. This reconsideration followed Ontario’s provincial government suspending a 25 percent surcharge on power exports to three U.S. states.

Meanwhile, amid Trump’s threat of reciprocal tariffs, Indian Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal informed a parliamentary panel on Monday that New Delhi has made no commitments to the U.S. regarding tariff reductions.

Barthwal clarified that negotiations between the two countries were ongoing and that no final trade agreement had been reached. He assured that India’s interests would be safeguarded throughout the discussions.

India-U.S. Trade Relations

Reports indicate that the U.S. has asked India to eliminate tariffs on nearly all goods, with the exception of agricultural products. If New Delhi agrees, this would mean surrendering significant trade protections without receiving concessions in return.

The U.S. remains India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade hitting a record $118.2 billion in the last financial year.

In February, Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed a plan to negotiate the first tranche of a multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) by the end of the year. The long-term objective of this agreement is to expand bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

Trump’s Push for Reciprocal Tariffs

Last month, Trump called for an investigation into imposing reciprocal tariffs on all U.S. trading partners, with the findings expected by April 1. On the campaign trail, he has consistently vowed to tackle what he sees as unfair trade practices by foreign nations.

