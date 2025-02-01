White House To Announce Tariffs On Mexico, Canada, and China Over Fentanyl Crisis

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has confirmed that the Donlad Trump administration will announce a series of tariffs targeting Mexico, Canada, and China in response to their alleged roles in the illegal fentanyl trade.

Washington, D.C. – White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has confirmed that the Donlad Trump administration will announce a series of tariffs targeting Mexico, Canada, and China in response to their alleged roles in the illegal fentanyl trade.

“Tomorrow, the White House announces 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada and a 10% tariff on China for the illegal fentanyl that they have sourced and allowed to distribute into our country, which has killed tens of millions of Americans,” Leavitt stated.

White House announces 25% tariffs on Mexico, 25% tariffs on Canada and a 10% tariff on China for the illegal fentanyl "that they have sourced and allowed to distribute into US which has killed tens of millions of Americans"pic.twitter.com/vBwvWbK4EB — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 31, 2025

She emphasized that these measures align with President Donald Trump’s commitment to addressing the opioid crisis. “These are promises made and kept by the president,” she added.

The decision signals a major escalation in the administration’s efforts to curb the fentanyl epidemic, which has been linked to record-high overdose deaths in the U.S. Officials argue that economic pressure will compel these nations to take stronger action against drug trafficking networks.

However, the tariffs are expected to heighten tensions with key trading partners, with critics warning of potential economic consequences and retaliatory measures. The announcement is set to be formally made by the White House on February 1.

