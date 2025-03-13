White House Withdraws Trump’s CDC Nominee Dave Weldon Hours Before Senate Hearing

Weldon was unable to secure the necessary votes for Senate confirmation, a source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The White House has officially withdrawn President Donald Trump’s nomination of former Republican Congressman Dave Weldon to serve as the director of the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Reuters reported Thursday citing a source.

Weldon, a physician and vocal critic of abortion rights, was due to appear before the Senate Committee for a confirmation hearing that was cancelled following the withdrawal of his nomination.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Weldon was unable to secure the necessary votes for Senate confirmation, a source told Reuters speaking on the condition of anonymity.

ALSO READ: Russia Seeks To Prolong War, Postpone Peace: Zelenskyy

Advertisement · Scroll to continue