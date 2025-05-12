White South Africans Resettle In US Amid Backlash Over Trump’s Refugee Policy

Trump’s decision to grant refugee status to Afrikaners comes amid broader concerns about the US refugee resettlement program. The administration has previously suspended the program, leaving over 100,000 approved refugees stranded.

In a highly controversial move, the first group of white South Africans granted refugee status by the Trump administration arrived in the United States, igniting heated debates both in South Africa and abroad. The group, consisting of 59 individuals, including both adults and children, was welcomed at Dulles International Airport by US officials, including Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Troy Edgar.

Trump Calls Afrikaners Victims of ‘Genocide’

The move comes after President Donald Trump declared that Afrikaners, a minority group descended mainly from Dutch colonists, were victims of a “genocide.” This statement has been met with backlash from both South African officials and critics who argue that it misrepresents the situation in South Africa. Trump’s comments align with far-right conspiracy theories that have gained traction, including those promoted by South African-born billionaire Elon Musk.

US Government’s Position on Refugee Status

Trump’s decision to grant refugee status to Afrikaners comes amid broader concerns about the US refugee resettlement program. The administration has previously suspended the program, leaving over 100,000 approved refugees stranded. While Afrikaners were given priority, many critics argue that other victims of violence and war, such as those from Afghanistan, have been left behind. On the same day that Afrikaners arrived in the US, the administration ended legal protections for Afghans, citing the improving security situation under the Taliban.

Controversy Over Assimilation and Discrimination

In a statement at Dulles Airport, Landau emphasized that Afrikaners would be easily assimilated into the US, sparking further concerns. Critics argue that this decision fails to recognize the larger context of racial inequality in South Africa, where white South Africans continue to hold significant wealth, with the unemployment rate for Black South Africans at 46.1%, compared to just 9.2% for white South Africans.

South African Government Responds

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed concerns about the US government’s misinterpretation of the situation in his country. In a phone call with Trump, Ramaphosa reportedly stated that the president had been misinformed about the alleged persecution of white South Africans. He reaffirmed that South Africa was committed to addressing the country’s racial inequalities through government-led efforts, emphasizing the importance of dialogue with the US government.

Opposition to Trump’s Policy

The decision to resettle Afrikaners has faced fierce opposition, with critics accusing the Trump administration of implementing a policy of “global apartheid.” Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen condemned the policy, calling it an “outrageous insult to the values of the United States.” Furthermore, the Episcopal Church announced it would cease its long-standing partnership with the US government in refugee resettlement efforts due to this policy, citing its commitment to racial justice and reconciliation.

Refugee Advocates Push Back

Refugee advocates, including Laura Thompson Osuri, Executive Director of Homes Not Borders, have also criticized the decision. Holding a sign that read “Afrikaners are not refugees,” Osuri argued that the US should not prioritize the resettlement of Afrikaners, whose descendants were part of an apartheid regime that oppressed the Black majority in South Africa.

A Divisive Issue with Long-Term Implications

The resettlement of white South Africans to the US under the Trump administration has become a deeply divisive issue, reflecting broader concerns about race, immigration, and the US government’s approach to global human rights. As the controversy unfolds, questions about the fairness of the resettlement process and the long-term implications for both the US and South Africa remain at the forefront of the debate.

