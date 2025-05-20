WHO Adopts Landmark Global Pandemic Agreement to Prevent Future Health Crises

The World Health Organization adopted a historic global agreement aimed at preventing and better responding to future pandemics.

The World Health Organization (WHO) adopted a historic global agreement on Tuesday aimed at preventing and better responding to future pandemics, concluding more than three years of negotiations prompted by the COVID-19 crisis, AFP reported.

The accord, adopted during the WHO’s annual decision-making assembly in Geneva, seeks to address the chaos and fragmentation that marked the early days of the coronavirus pandemic by boosting global coordination, improving disease surveillance and ensuring more equitable access to vaccines and treatments.

“It’s a historic day,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told AFP following the vote.

“The world is safer today thanks to the leadership, collaboration and commitment of our member states to adopt the historic WHO Pandemic Agreement. The agreement is a victory for public health, science and multilateral action. It will ensure we, collectively, can better protect the world from future pandemic threats,” Tedros added.

He also noted that the deal is “a recognition by the international community that our citizens, societies and economies must not be left vulnerable to again suffer losses like those endured during Covid-19.”

Negotiations over the agreement had been fraught, with tensions emerging between wealthy and developing nations, the report said, adding that many lower-income countries felt sidelined during the COVID-19 response, particularly in accessing vaccines and critical supplies.

While the final text of the agreement was reached by consensus last month, it still faces key steps before implementation. Countries have until May 2026 to finalise details of the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) mechanism — a system for sharing access to pandemic-causing pathogens and the benefits derived from them, such as vaccines and diagnostics.

According to the report, the treaty will enter into force once 60 countries ratify it.

The process faced opposition from some countries and groups concerned that it would compromise national sovereignty. However, Precious Matsoso of South Africa and Anne-Claire Amprou, France’s ambassador for global health — who co-chaired the talks — emphasised otherwise.

“It is intended to create a rules-based, future-proof system that will stand the test of time. It does not, and will not, undermine the sovereignty of countries,” Amprou told the assembly on Monday, according to AFP. “In a time of growing geopolitical tensions and seismic changes, this agreement is proof that the world is still together.”

The United States, under President Donald Trump, had withdrawn from WHO in 2020, effectively pulling out of the negotiations. That withdrawal process, which takes a year to complete, halted U.S. participation in the early stages of the talks.