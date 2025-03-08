Who Are Alawites And Why Are They Being ‘Massacred’ In Syria?

Syria’s coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus are engulfed in fierce clashes as massacres targeting Alawites escalate, leaving hundreds dead. With over 500 Alawites killed, the conflict signals a deepening divide between the new regime and remnants of Assad’s loyalists.

Intense battles persist in Syria’s coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus following a series of massacres that have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Alawites.

More Than 500 Alawites Killed

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, since Thursday, more than 500 Alawites have been killed in clashes between security forces aligned with the newly established regime and loyalists of ousted dictator Bashar al-Assad. The organization reported on Saturday evening that at least 745 people had been killed in total, including 523 Alawite civilians. The remaining casualties were combatants from both sides.

Since Saturday morning, Syrian social media platforms have been inundated with images and videos depicting heavy fighting. The clashes are between regime-aligned security forces and armed groups referred to in Syrian media as “remnants of the Assad regime.” Reports suggest that supporters of the deposed Alawite leader may be receiving external assistance, possibly from exiled factions that fled Syria.

Speculation regarding outside support has led Hezbollah, a longtime ally of Assad, to issue a statement denying any involvement.

Who Are Syria’s Alawites?

Before Syria’s civil war erupted in 2011, Alawites were estimated to comprise between 10% and 13% of the country’s total population. While often described as an offshoot of Shia Islam, their religious background is complex and distinct.

Alawi Islam traces its origins to the ninth century in northeastern Syria, a region historically influenced by diverse belief systems. Religious scholars note that the sect is notoriously secretive, but those who have studied it describe significant differences from mainstream Islamic practices.

Unlike orthodox Muslims, Alawites prefer private worship—often at home or in open spaces—rather than congregational prayers in mosques. They also interpret the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca symbolically rather than as a mandatory physical journey. Other notable distinctions include their use of wine in rituals, the absence of a strict requirement for women to wear headscarves, and a belief system that incorporates elements of nature worship, including reverence for the sun, moon, and stars.

Connections to Shia Islam and Historical Persecution

Despite these differences, Alawites share some common beliefs with Shiite Muslims. Notably, they hold the view that Ali ibn Abu Talib—the cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad—was divine. Ali, who served as a caliph in the seventh century, is considered the first leader of Shia Islam.

Due to their unique religious beliefs, Alawites have faced accusations of heresy and persecution for centuries. From the time of the Christian Crusaders to the rule of the Ottoman Empire, the sect has endured repeated discrimination and marginalization.

