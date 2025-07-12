Who Are Imran Khan’s Sons Sulaiman and Qasim Returning to Pakistan to Lead the August 5 Protest?

Ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned nationwide protest on August 5, former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sons, Sulaiman and Qasim, are set to arrive in Pakistan to lead a rally calling for their father’s release. The brothers are expected to return after a series of lobbying efforts in the United States.

Protest To Mark One Year Of Imran Khan’s Arrest

The August 5 demonstration is aimed at marking the day Imran Khan was “unlawfully” arrested in 2023, according to PTI. The party hopes the event will reignite public support and international attention to Khan’s incarceration and ongoing legal battles.

Khan is currently serving time at Adiala Jail in connection with a £190 million corruption case. He is also facing trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act for his alleged involvement in the May 9, 2023 protests.

Also Read: Nearly Half Of Pakistan’s Population Lives In Poverty, Faring Worse Than Neighbours, World Bank Report Reveals

Imran Khan’s Sons Sulaiman Khan and Qasim Khan To Participate

Speaking to local media, Khan’s sister Aleema said, “This is no longer just about politics, it’s about justice.” She confirmed that Sulaiman and Qasim “will stand with their father and the people of Pakistan.”

The brothers had recently appeared on a podcast, where they spoke about their father’s prison conditions and criticized Pakistan’s political environment. “What we want is international pressure on Pakistan right now, because currently he’s living in inhumane conditions. They’re not giving him basic human rights. They’re not really doing anywhere near enough,” they said.

They also addressed the issue of dynastic politics in the region, revealing that Imran Khan had warned them against getting involved in politics for this very reason. However, they confirmed that they had taken his permission before speaking publicly.

Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Jemima Goldsmith: “This Isn’t Politics, It’s a Personal Vendetta”

Responding to the planned rally, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s adviser Rana Sanaullah warned that the brothers could face arrest if they take part in what he described as a “violent protest.”

Jemima Goldsmith, Imran Khan’s ex-wife, also voiced concerns about his treatment in prison. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “My children aren’t allowed to speak on the phone to their father Imran Khan. He has been in solitary confinement in prison for nearly two years.”

She added, “Pakistan’s government has now said if they go there to try to see him, they too will be arrested and put behind bars. This doesn’t happen in a democracy or a functioning state…this isn’t politics. It’s a personal vendetta.”

Also Read: Pakistan: Gunmen Attack Buses In Balochistan, Execute Passengers In What Authorities Call ‘Ethnic Killings’