After 18 years of marriage, Justin and Sophie publicly announced their separation on August 2, 2023. Despite parting ways, they have maintained a close family bond and continue to co-parent their children.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his former wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, share three children: Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

In early January 2025, Trudeau revealed his decision to resign as Prime Minister following mounting calls for him to step down before Canada’s next federal election. During his speech, he acknowledged the unwavering support of his children and family, stating that his successes were deeply rooted in their encouragement.

Xavier Trudeau (Born 2007)

Justin and Sophie welcomed their firstborn, Xavier James Trudeau, on October 18, 2007.

As a teenager, Xavier has made appearances on his father’s social media and even accompanied him on official visits.

In August 2023, Trudeau posted a viral Instagram picture of him and Xavier dressed in pink while heading to watch the Barbie movie, captioning it, “We’re team Barbie.”

The following month, Xavier traveled with his father to India for the G20 Summit, where they spent time in New Delhi as part of a six-day diplomatic visit that also included stops in Indonesia and Singapore.

His mother, Sophie, has praised him for being a caring older brother to Hadrien, sharing a heartfelt post in April 2023 about their growing bond.

Ella-Grace Trudeau (Born 2009)

Born on February 5, 2009, Ella-Grace Margaret Trudeau is Justin and Sophie’s second child and only daughter.

Justin has frequently spoken about the importance of raising his children, particularly his daughter, as a feminist. In a 2016 interview with Vox, he emphasized instilling confidence in her, telling her she is “just as good as any man, if not better.”

In 2023, Trudeau took Ella-Grace to watch Oppenheimer, sharing the moment on Instagram with the caption, “Balancing things out: Oppenheimer with Ella.”

For her 15th birthday in 2024, both Sophie and Justin posted heartfelt tributes. Sophie described her daughter as an inspiration, while Trudeau affectionately wrote, “You might be a lot taller now, but you’ll always be my little girl.”

In April 2024, Trudeau shared a skiing photo with Ella-Grace on Earth Day, calling outdoor adventures with his children “the best days of my life.”

Hadrien Trudeau (Born 2014)

The youngest of the Trudeau siblings, Hadrien Gregoire Trudeau, was born on February 28, 2014.

For his 10th birthday in 2024, Justin celebrated his son’s adventurous spirit by posting a picture of him preparing for a plane ride, calling him “Fun, fearless, and adventurous.”

In October 2023, Hadrien’s Halloween costume went viral after Trudeau posted a picture of him dressed as a headless man, joking that his son had “misplaced something but wasn’t going to let that stop him from trick-or-treating.”

Justin Trudeau’s Close-Knit Family

Despite their separation, Justin and Sophie continue to prioritize their children’s well-being. Shortly after announcing their split, the family took a private vacation together, reinforcing their commitment to co-parenting.

Trudeau’s office confirmed that both parents would remain active in their children’s lives, ensuring the family remains a familiar sight to Canadians.