Who Are The Children Of JD Vance? Meet Kids Of The US Vice President As They Arrive In Traditional Indian Attire

United States Vice President JD Vance arrived in India on Monday morning for an official visit, joined by his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance and their children — Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. While trade talks top the agenda, it was the Vance children, dressed in traditional Indian attire, who stole the spotlight upon landing in New Delhi.

United States Vice President JD Vance landed in India on Monday morning for an official visit, accompanied by his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance and their three children — Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. A delegation of senior U.S. government officials also joined him on the trip.

The primary agenda of the Vice President’s visit is to negotiate a bilateral trade deal. However, much of the spotlight has turned to his young children, who captured the attention of social media users for their endearing appearance upon arrival in New Delhi.

JD Vance Children Charm India in Traditional Attire

As the Vance family stepped off the aircraft in Delhi, it was the youngest members who stole the show. Dressed in traditional Indian outfits, the three children were warmly received online.

The two boys, Ewan and Vivek, were seen wearing light kurta-pyjama sets suited to Delhi’s warm April weather. Their three-year-old sister, Mirabel, wore a long blue dress paired with a delicately embroidered jacket.

Usha Vance, who is of Indian heritage — her parents are Telugu Brahmins who immigrated to the United States — chose a red dress and white blazer for the occasion.

Here’s a closer look at the Vance children, who have largely remained out of the public eye but made a rare and charming appearance on this international visit.

Ewan Blaine Vance

Ewan, the eldest of the three children, was born in June 2017. In an interview with NBC News shortly before his birth, the couple shared their excitement about becoming first-time parents — and their eagerness to learn the baby’s gender early.

While speaking on the Senate floor in February 2024, Vance referred to Ewan as his “6-year-old baby boy” before correcting himself: “Not so much of a baby anymore.”

Vivek Vance, 4

Born in February 2020, Vivek is the second of the Vance children. On his birthday in 2024, JD Vance took a heartfelt moment on the Senate floor to share a personal message and read aloud from Oh, the Places You’ll Go! by Dr. Seuss.

Though the Vances keep their children largely away from social media, JD did share a rare personal post in October 2024 from a father-son fishing trip.

Mirabel Rose Vance

The youngest of the three, Mirabel was born in December 2021. JD Vance shared the news of her arrival with an Instagram post:

In 2022, Mirabel made a brief and adorable appearance in a blooper reel from one of her father’s campaign videos.

