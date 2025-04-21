Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Who Are The Children Of JD Vance? Meet Kids Of The US Vice President As They Arrive In Traditional Indian Attire

Who Are The Children Of JD Vance? Meet Kids Of The US Vice President As They Arrive In Traditional Indian Attire

United States Vice President JD Vance arrived in India on Monday morning for an official visit, joined by his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance and their children — Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. While trade talks top the agenda, it was the Vance children, dressed in traditional Indian attire, who stole the spotlight upon landing in New Delhi.

Who Are The Children Of JD Vance? Meet Kids Of The US Vice President As They Arrive In Traditional Indian Attire

US VP JD Vance arrives in India with wife Usha and kids Ewan, Vivek & Mirabel—children in traditional attire steal the spotlight.


United States Vice President JD Vance landed in India on Monday morning for an official visit, accompanied by his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance and their three children — Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. A delegation of senior U.S. government officials also joined him on the trip.

The primary agenda of the Vice President’s visit is to negotiate a bilateral trade deal. However, much of the spotlight has turned to his young children, who captured the attention of social media users for their endearing appearance upon arrival in New Delhi.

JD Vance Children Charm India in Traditional Attire

As the Vance family stepped off the aircraft in Delhi, it was the youngest members who stole the show. Dressed in traditional Indian outfits, the three children were warmly received online.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The two boys, Ewan and Vivek, were seen wearing light kurta-pyjama sets suited to Delhi’s warm April weather. Their three-year-old sister, Mirabel, wore a long blue dress paired with a delicately embroidered jacket.

Usha Vance, who is of Indian heritage — her parents are Telugu Brahmins who immigrated to the United States — chose a red dress and white blazer for the occasion.

Here’s a closer look at the Vance children, who have largely remained out of the public eye but made a rare and charming appearance on this international visit.

Ewan Blaine Vance

Ewan, the eldest of the three children, was born in June 2017. In an interview with NBC News shortly before his birth, the couple shared their excitement about becoming first-time parents — and their eagerness to learn the baby’s gender early.

While speaking on the Senate floor in February 2024, Vance referred to Ewan as his “6-year-old baby boy” before correcting himself: “Not so much of a baby anymore.”

Vivek Vance, 4

Born in February 2020, Vivek is the second of the Vance children. On his birthday in 2024, JD Vance took a heartfelt moment on the Senate floor to share a personal message and read aloud from Oh, the Places You’ll Go! by Dr. Seuss.

Though the Vances keep their children largely away from social media, JD did share a rare personal post in October 2024 from a father-son fishing trip.

Mirabel Rose Vance

The youngest of the three, Mirabel was born in December 2021. JD Vance shared the news of her arrival with an Instagram post:

In 2022, Mirabel made a brief and adorable appearance in a blooper reel from one of her father’s campaign videos.

 

Also Read: Who Is JD Vance? A Dive Into His Net Worth And Family Ahead Of His India Visit

Filed under

jd vance children jd vance india visit

Major Archbishop of Triva

‘Your Country Is A Great Country’: Cardinal Cleemis Recalls Pope Francis’ Love For India
The Bharatiya Janata Part

BJP Criticises Mamata Banerjee For Not Visiting Murshidabad After Waqf Act Violence
US VP JD Vance arrives in

Who Are The Children Of JD Vance? Meet Kids Of The US Vice President As They...
newsx

Video: Virat Kohli’s Heated Exchange With PBKS’s Harpreet Brar – ’20 Saal Ho Gaye, Tere...
newsx

Pete Hegseth Shared Yemen Strike Details in Another Signal Chat Including Wife and Brother: Report
Pope Francis dies at 88;

Why a 900-Year-Old ‘Doomsday’ Prophecy Resurfaced After the Death of Pope Francis
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Your Country Is A Great Country’: Cardinal Cleemis Recalls Pope Francis’ Love For India

‘Your Country Is A Great Country’: Cardinal Cleemis Recalls Pope Francis’ Love For India

BJP Criticises Mamata Banerjee For Not Visiting Murshidabad After Waqf Act Violence

BJP Criticises Mamata Banerjee For Not Visiting Murshidabad After Waqf Act Violence

Video: Virat Kohli’s Heated Exchange With PBKS’s Harpreet Brar – ’20 Saal Ho Gaye, Tere Coach Ko Bhi Jaanta Hu Main’

Video: Virat Kohli’s Heated Exchange With PBKS’s Harpreet Brar – ’20 Saal Ho Gaye, Tere...

Pete Hegseth Shared Yemen Strike Details in Another Signal Chat Including Wife and Brother: Report

Pete Hegseth Shared Yemen Strike Details in Another Signal Chat Including Wife and Brother: Report

Why a 900-Year-Old ‘Doomsday’ Prophecy Resurfaced After the Death of Pope Francis

Why a 900-Year-Old ‘Doomsday’ Prophecy Resurfaced After the Death of Pope Francis

Entertainment

Yash To Battle Kunal Kapoor Before Facing Ranbir Kapoor In Intense Action Sequence In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Yash To Battle Kunal Kapoor Before Facing Ranbir Kapoor In Intense Action Sequence In Nitesh

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three Years Before The Shocking Divorce

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With This Easter Post

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand National Tour Opening

Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave