Who Are The Congress Leaders Invited To Ayatollah Khamenei’s State Funeral In Iran?

Iran has extended invitations to Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Minister for External Affairs Salman Khurshid and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the state funeral of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who died as a result of a coordinated attack launched by the United States and Israel during the first days of the war in February. Although Kharge still remains uncertain about attending the event, sources claim that PM Modi is unlikely to attend but instead will send an Indian delegation to Iran for the occasion.

Iran funeral invitation reaches Indian leaders as Congress weighs response

Reports say that Kharge has not yet taken a final call on attending the funeral, and the Congress may instead send a delegation led by a senior party leader. Salman Khurshid has also been invited by Tehran.

The funeral comes months after Khamenei’s death during the conflict between Iran and Israel, with his burial delayed until an interim peace framework was reached between Iran and the US last month. However, the regional situation remains fragile.

Iran representation likely through delegation instead of PM Modi

As per reports, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian personally invited PM Modi earlier this week. However, reports suggest India is likely to be represented by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd), both of whom belong to the Shia community, which forms the majority population in Iran.

The government has not officially commented on the decision, though reports say PM Modi is expected to be on a multi-nation foreign visit during the same period.

Iran decision triggers political criticism over diplomatic signals

As per reports, the likely decision has drawn criticism from opposition leaders, who alleged that the Prime Minister was avoiding upsetting the US and Israel.

Critics also compared the move with India’s decision to send then Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to the 2024 funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian after they died in a helicopter crash.

Iran ties under spotlight after expert questions government’s approach

The government’s choice of representatives has sparked questions over whether India’s approach towards Iran has changed.

Geopolitical expert and author Navroop Singh criticised the move, writing on X: “Sending a Governor of a state tells you how seriousness of rebuilding relationship with Iran. Seems the tilt towards Israel and UAE is more pronounced. MEA has got its priorities messed up, to be frank.”

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