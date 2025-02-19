Home
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Who Are The Frontrunners To Be Elected Next Pontiff After Pope Francis?

Pope Francis, the oldest pope in over a century, is facing a significant health decline as he battles pneumonia in both lungs. The 88-year-old pontiff remains hospitalized, sparking growing speculation about who will succeed him as the leader of the Catholic Church.

Who Are The Frontrunners To Be Elected Next Pontiff After Pope Francis?


As Pope Francis, the oldest pope in more than a century, experiences a decline in health, speculation is growing about who will be chosen as the next leader of the Catholic Church.

The 88-year-old pontiff was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs over the weekend and will stay in the hospital as he fights the infection, the Vatican has confirmed.

Technically any Roman Catholic man can be elected as the heir to St. Peter, though invariably one of the 253 cardinals from around the world will don the papal tiara.

After a pope’s death or resignation, a conclave is convened in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, where cardinals partake in rounds of voting to determine the next head of the Church. Only 138 of the 253 cardinals will be able to serve as electors in the next conclave and no cardinals over the age of 80 can participate in voting.

That number was raised in December of last year by Pope Francis from 120, which by rule of Paul VI was the maximum number of cardinals who should partake as voters in a conclave.

With Pope Francis’s deteriorating health, several prominent cardinals are being eyed as his successor if the octogenarian takes a turn for the worst.

ALSO READ: Pope Francis Fears Death, ‘May Not Survive’ Latest Health Scare: Report

 

