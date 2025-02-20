As Pope Francis battles serious health issues at 88, the Vatican is abuzz with speculation over who might succeed him. With a diverse group of cardinals in the running, the next pope could shape the future of the Catholic Church for decades to come.

As Pope Francis, the oldest pontiff in over a century, faces ongoing health challenges, speculation is growing over who might be elected as the next leader of the Catholic Church.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been battling pneumonia in both lungs and remains hospitalized, according to the Vatican. While technically any Roman Catholic man can be chosen as the next pope, the successor is almost always one of the 253 cardinals from around the world.

The Papal Election Process

Following a pope’s death or resignation, a conclave is convened in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, where cardinals engage in rounds of voting to determine the next head of the Church. Only 138 of the 253 cardinals are eligible to vote, as the process excludes cardinals over the age of 80.

Pope Francis raised the maximum number of electors from 120 to 138 in December 2023, altering a rule established by Pope Paul VI.

With Pope Francis’s health deteriorating, discussions about potential successors are intensifying. Here are some of the leading candidates, based on public reporting.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, 70, Italy For Pope

Currently serving as the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin has been a key figure in Pope Francis’ administration for 11 years. He is widely regarded as the bookmakers’ favorite, according to The Week.

Parolin, considered a moderate, has spent much of his career in the diplomatic service of the Holy See, with postings in Nigeria and Mexico. Appointed as a cardinal in 2014 by Pope Francis, he is viewed as someone who would continue the current pope’s legacy.

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, 65, Democratic Republic of the Congo For Pope

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, President of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar, made headlines when he rejected the controversial Fiducia Supplicans doctrine, which allowed priests to bless unmarried and same-sex couples.

Despite the doctrine having papal approval, Besungu declared it null and void in Africa, securing an emergency meeting with Pope Francis in 2023 to confirm his stance, according to the Catholic Herald.

A conservative Capuchin, a Besungu papacy would signal a stark departure from Francis’ progressive agenda. He was appointed a cardinal in 2019.

Cardinal Wim Eijk, 71, The Netherlands Among the Frontrunners for Pope

A former medical doctor, Cardinal Willem Jacobus Eijk is among the most conservative frontrunners.

In 2015, he co-authored Eleven Cardinals Speak on Marriage and the Family, which strongly opposed Pope Francis’ endorsement of civil remarriage without annulment, describing such unions as “structured and institutionalized adultery.”

Eijk has also criticized Pope Francis for not taking a firmer stance against a German Bishops’ Conference proposal that allowed Protestants to receive the Eucharist. He was appointed cardinal in 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI.

Cardinal Peter Erdo, 72, Hungary

A staunch conservative, Cardinal Peter Erdo is a devout Marian and former President of the Council of Bishops’ Conferences of Europe.

Erdo has strongly opposed allowing divorced or remarried Catholics to receive the Holy Communion and has been vocal against European countries accepting refugees, arguing that doing so contributes to human trafficking.

Pope John Paul II made Erdo a cardinal in 2003.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, 67, Philippines

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle is seen as a progressive figure and is often referred to as the “Asian Pope Francis.”

As Pro-Prefect for the Section of First Evangelization of the Dicastery for Evangelization, Tagle has been critical of the Church’s treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals, divorced Catholics, and single mothers. In a 2015 interview, he acknowledged that the Church’s “severe” stance on these groups has negatively impacted evangelization efforts.

Tagle was appointed a cardinal in 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI. If elected, he would be the first pope from Asia.

Cardinal Raymond Burke, 76, United States

Cardinal Raymond Burke is considered the leading arch-conservative within the Church. A strong proponent of the Latin Mass, he has publicly criticized Pope Francis’ progressive reforms.

The Wisconsin-born cardinal has opposed allowing divorced and remarried Catholics to receive the Eucharist and has also objected to the Church’s evolving stance on artificial contraception, LGBTQ+ issues, and civil marriages.

Pope Benedict XVI appointed him a cardinal in 2010.

Cardinal Mario Grech, 67, Malta

As the current Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, Cardinal Mario Grech is considered a moderate who could bridge the gap between progressive and conservative factions.

In a 2014 speech, Grech emphasized the need for the Church to maintain its doctrinal teachings while adopting more inclusive communication strategies. He has spoken in favor of reaching out to individuals marginalized by Church doctrine due to their sexuality or marital status.

Pope Francis appointed him a cardinal in 2020.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, 69, Italy

A key figure in Pope Francis’ Vatican, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi serves as the President of the Italian Episcopal Conference and was previously the Archbishop of Bologna.

Considered a papal favorite, Zuppi was entrusted with a high-profile peace mission to Ukraine in 2023, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky. That same year, he also traveled to the United States for discussions with President Joe Biden.

Zuppi was appointed a cardinal in 2019 by Pope Francis.

