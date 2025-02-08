Who Are The Key Ministers In Lebanon’s New Government?

On Saturday, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced the formation of a new government, ending more than two and a half years of caretaker leadership. The new cabinet, which comprises 24 ministers, has been formed after weeks of challenging political deliberations. Prime Minister Salam, who has vowed not to include members of political parties known for sectarian affiliations and corruption, has opted for a more technocratic approach to governance.

Salam’s government formation marks a shift from the longstanding practice of appointing political figures who often align with sectarian groups. While Lebanon’s political system divides power based on sectarian quotas, Salam’s cabinet was crafted after consultations with political leaders, ensuring a balance between various groups. However, the absence of members from political parties, especially those with a history of corruption, has raised both hopes and concerns among the Lebanese public.

Notable Ministers in the New Government

Some of the key figures in the new government include:

Yassine Jaber – Economy and Transport Minister

Yassine Jaber, a former economy and transport minister, returns to a significant role in the new cabinet. Known for his close ties to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Jaber has previously been a part of Berri’s Hezbollah-allied Amal bloc, though he is not officially a party member. His appointment has sparked criticism, with some accusing the selection of further cementing Berri’s influence, especially over strategic portfolios. As Lebanon seeks financial support to rebuild from the Israel-Hezbollah conflict and ongoing economic collapse, Jaber’s leadership will be crucial.

Tamara Elzein – Secretary-General of National Council for Scientific Research

Tamara Elzein, appointed as the secretary-general of Lebanon’s National Council for Scientific Research, has been involved in various academic and diplomatic capacities. Since 2022, Elzein has held the position within Lebanon’s national research body and is also vice president of the Lebanese National Commission for the UN cultural body UNESCO. Holding a doctorate in physical chemistry from France’s Universite de Haute-Alsace, Elzein brings valuable expertise to the government’s efforts in fostering scientific development and international collaboration.

Ghassan Salame – Former UN Envoy and Diplomat

Ghassan Salame, a former United Nations envoy to Libya, returns to a key position in the Lebanese government. Salame, who has served as an adviser to former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, brings extensive experience in diplomacy, having worked with the UN missions in Iraq and Libya. His extensive career in international affairs positions him as a significant player in Lebanon’s efforts to address regional challenges and diplomatic relations.

Haneen Sayed – Economist and Author

Haneen Sayed, an economist with a deep background in international development, is another prominent figure in the new government. Having worked extensively with the World Bank, Sayed has been involved in efforts addressing Lebanon’s economic crisis and the regional impact of the war in Syria. Her experience will be invaluable in guiding Lebanon through its economic recovery and addressing urgent financial and infrastructural needs.

Joe Saddi – Energy Minister with International Consulting Expertise

Joe Saddi, appointed as the energy minister, brings a wealth of experience from his consulting background. Saddi, who holds an MBA from Cornell University and has worked with the consulting firm Strategy&, previously chaired Booz & Company’s Middle East operations. With a focus on deregulation, privatisation, and policy advising, Saddi’s appointment is seen as an effort to bring fresh perspectives to Lebanon’s long-standing energy crisis. Notably, his appointment marks a break from the Free Patriotic Movement, the Christian party that had previously dominated the energy portfolio.

Kamal Shehadi – Minister for the Displaced and Technology

Kamal Shehadi’s appointment as the minister for the displaced and state minister for technology and artificial intelligence is notable, particularly given Lebanon’s ongoing electricity shortages. Shehadi, who has a background in telecommunications and technology and has earned degrees from Columbia and Harvard universities, brings a technological approach to addressing Lebanon’s energy challenges. His experience in the UAE’s tech and telecom sectors may prove vital in implementing sustainable solutions to Lebanon’s energy infrastructure problems.

A Shift Toward Technocratic Governance

The formation of Lebanon’s new government, following an extended period of caretaker leadership, signals a shift towards technocratic governance. With a focus on experienced professionals, many of whom have backgrounds in international organizations, science, and technology, Prime Minister Salam’s cabinet aims to tackle Lebanon’s most pressing challenges. The political landscape remains fragmented, but with figures like Yassine Jaber and Haneen Sayed in key roles, there is hope that the new government can steer Lebanon towards a path of recovery and stability in the midst of an ongoing economic and political crisis.