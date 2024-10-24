Who Are The PKK And Why Does Turkey Blame Them For The Ankara Attack?

Turkey has blamed the PKK for a deadly attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries, leading to airstrikes on PKK positions. Discover the history and impact of this conflict.

In a significant escalation of tensions, Turkey has attributed the recent terror attack in Ankara to Kurdish militants from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The assault, which occurred at the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) headquarters, resulted in the deaths of five individuals and left at least 14 others injured. The attack involved explosions and gunfire, prompting a swift and severe response from Turkish authorities.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that two attackers and a civilian woman were killed during the incident. He stated that the PKK was suspected to be behind the assault, although investigations are ongoing to confirm the identities of the assailants. Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler echoed these sentiments, highlighting the government’s commitment to combating what they classify as terrorism.

Turkey’s Retaliatory Actions

In retaliation for the attack, Turkey launched airstrikes on more than 30 PKK sites located in Syria and Iraq. This military response reflects Turkey’s long-standing policy of targeting Kurdish militant groups it deems responsible for violence within its borders. The airstrikes mark a continuation of Turkey’s aggressive posture against the PKK, which has been engaged in a conflict with the Turkish state for decades.

Who Are The PKK?

The PKK, or Kurdistan Workers’ Party, is a Kurdish militant organization founded in 1978. The group is classified as a terrorist organization by several countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. The PKK’s leader, Abdullah Ocalan, has been imprisoned in Turkey since 1999.

The PKK initiated an armed struggle against the Turkish government in 1984, aiming to establish an independent Kurdish state across southeastern Turkey, Iraq, and Syria. This long-standing conflict has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people and has created a complex landscape of violence and political strife in the region.

Historical Context Of Kurdish Nationalism

The roots of Kurdish nationalism trace back to the late 19th century, coinciding with the decline of the Ottoman Empire. The Treaty of Sevres, signed in 1920, initially promised the Kurds independence after World War I. However, this agreement was nullified by Turkish leader Kemal Ataturk, leading to the division of Kurdish territories among the modern states of Turkey, Iraq, Syria, and Iran.

Today, Kurds constitute approximately 20% of Turkey’s population, and their quest for autonomy and recognition remains a contentious issue. The Kurdish community predominantly follows Sunni Islam and inhabits regions that span the borders of five nations: Armenia, Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Turkey.

The Ongoing Conflict

The ongoing conflict between the Turkish state and the PKK has led to significant social, economic, and political ramifications for the region. With bases in northern Iraq and affiliates such as the People’s Defence Units (YPG) in Syria, the PKK continues to pose a challenge to Turkish sovereignty and security. The Turkish government has consistently viewed the PKK as a terrorist organization, while many Kurdish groups see it as a legitimate movement for self-determination.

