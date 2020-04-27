The World Health Organisation has said that public health systems are coming under strain in COVID-19 affected states. They should also beware of other health emergencies like malaria and polio alongside COVID-19.

Geneva [Switzerland], April 27 (ANI): Despite the severe strain on public health systems due to COVID-19 pandemic, countries around the world must also focus on other health emergencies like malaria or polio, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Sunday (local time). “Public health systems are coming under severe strain as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Countries must also continue to focus on other health emergencies and make progress against diseases such as malaria or poliomyelitis (polio),” WHO said in its daily coronavirus situation report.

The global number of those infected with coronavirus has increased by almost 85,000 in the past 24 hours, climbing to 2,804,796 COVID-19 cases. The death toll stands at 193,722 people, with 6,018 deaths recorded in the said period, according to the WHO. Europe is still leading the count with 1,341,851 confirmed cases and 122,218 deaths, followed by the Americas with 1,094,846 cases and 56,063 fatalities.

As Europe, the hardest-hit continent, is planning to ease the lockdown norms, the WHO “has published key considerations for the gradual easing of the lockdown restrictions introduced by many countries in response to the spread of COVID-19 across the region.”

“The transition out of lockdown is set to be a complex and uncertain phase. Challenges and circumstances vary from country to country and there is no one-size-fits-all approach. It is vital that countries clearly communicate this to the public to build trust and ensure that people observe restrictions specific to their situation,” WHO said.

WHO declared COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

