China once again has delayed the investigation into the origin of the Coronavirus pandemic. An international team of 10 experts had to reach China for the inquest, however despite prior jointly developed arrangements between WHO and China, the team has been denied entry by Beijing.

The Coronavirus outbreak has affected 218 countries and territories and there have been 84,474,195 confirmed cases including 1,848,704 deaths so far. (Source: WHO). The early cases of COVID 19 emerged in late 2019 in Wuhan and since the beginning of the outbreak, China has been blatantly accused of concealing information about the virus.

The World Health Organization’s director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a press conference in Geneva yesterday said that he learned that Chinese officials had not yet finalized the necessary permission for the team’s arrival in China. He remarked that he is “‘Very disappointed with this news given that two members had already begun their journeys and others were not able to travel at the last minute.”

He ensured that he has been in contact with senior Chinese Officials and has made it very clear that “the mission is a priority for WHO and the international team.” He added that he has been assured that China is speeding up the internal procedure for the “earliest possible deployment ” and that WHO is eager to get the mission underway as soon as possible.

WHO’s director of the Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan in the press conference added that this is “Very frustrating” and that it is hoped that “the issues are resolved in good faith.”