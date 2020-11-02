Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday announced his self-isolation after coming into contact with a person infected with the coronavirus. He stressed that it is important to comply with health guidelines amid the pandemic, in order to decrease transmission and take the burden off healthcare systems.

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday announced his self-isolation after coming into contact with a person infected with the coronavirus. “I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home,” Ghebreyesus tweeted.

He stressed that it is important to comply with health guidelines amid the pandemic, in order to decrease transmission and take the burden off healthcare systems. “My WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable,” Ghebreyesus said.

Brazil registered 190 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 160,074, the Ministry of Health said Sunday. Brazil ranks currently second in the world in terms of deaths from COVID-19, only behind the United States, and third in the number of confirmed cases, following the United States and India.

A new analysis suggests that some patients with COVID-19 have persistent skin-related symptoms long after they recover from the initial infection. The findings, presented at the 29th Congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), point to another burden experienced by so-called “long haulers” who get better but don’t seem to fully recover from COVID-19.