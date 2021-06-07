Peter Daszak, member of the WHO international expert group and President of EcoHealth Alliance, allegedly funded the Chinese lab with taxpayers money. He has been seen defending Shi Zhengli's work.

The world is now busy tracing the origin of SARS-COV-2. US President Joe Biden has recently ordered intelligence agencies to inspect the origins of SARS-COV-2. Globally, the origin of this virus is suspected to be associated with a lab in China from where it is assumed to be leaked. But, of course, China refuses it.

Shi Zhengli, the head of Wuhan Institute of virology, in a paper published in 2015 indicated the dangers of their gain-of-function experiment on a novel coronavirus that could infect human cells. The paper also acknowledged funding from the US National Institutes of Health and Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance.

Peter Daszak, a member of the WHO international expert group and President of EcoHealth Alliance, who is alleged to fund the Chinese lab with taxpayers money, stated that there was no evidence about this virus as created in a lab. He has been seen defending Shi Zhengli’s work.

“According to US media reports, in April 2020, Francis S Collins, Director of the US National Institutes of Health, wrote to a number of heads of US research institutions, including Dr Anthony Fauci, dismissing the Wuhan lab hypothesis as a conspiracy,” said Wang Wenbin, a Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson.

Interestingly, Anthony Fauci, the white house health advisor, through a trove of emails released to the media showed that Daszak had thanked him for publicly saying scientific evidence does not support the Wuhan lab-leak theory.