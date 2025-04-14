Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • WHO Extends Travel Ban As Pakistan, Afghanistan Continues To Pose Threat For Global Polio Spread

WHO Extends Travel Ban As Pakistan, Afghanistan Continues To Pose Threat For Global Polio Spread

Recently, there has been an increase in polio-positive environmental samples in Pakistan, with a 12-fold rise in cases reported between 2023 and 2024.

WHO Extends Travel Ban As Pakistan, Afghanistan Continues To Pose Threat For Global Polio Spread


The World Health Organization (WHO) has decided to extend travel restrictions on Pakistan for another three months due to concerns over polio, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken during the WHO Emergency Committee’s 41st meeting held on March 6. Authorities from polio-affected countries attended the meeting virtually.

According to WHO, the committee reviewed the global spread of polio, the situation in Pakistan, and the government’s efforts to control the spread of the virus.
The committee’s findings state that Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to pose a threat to polio eradication efforts being made globally. The two nations have been held responsible for the global spread of the poliovirus.

The WHO expressed satisfaction with Pakistan’s anti-polio initiatives. However, the committee stressed that there is still room for improvement at the provincial and district levels, ARY News reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Recently, there has been an increase in polio-positive environmental samples in Pakistan, with a 12-fold rise in cases reported between 2023 and 2024. As many as 628 polio-positive environmental samples have been reported in Pakistan in 2025, with new districts also impacted by the wild poliovirus

The active circulation of the YB3A4A B-cluster of the poliovirus in Pakistan, especially in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan provinces, remains a concern. Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta have become hotspots for the wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1), which continues to spread in central parts of Pakistan and southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The WHO voiced concern over the spread of WPV1 in both Pakistan and Afghanistan, stressing that the virus is now confined to two nations globally. The organization raised questions regarding the immunization standards in Pakistan, particularly given the spread of the virus during the low transmission season and the anticipated increase in cases during the high transmission period.

The WHO has called on Pakistan to ensure effective campaigns in vulnerable regions and mentioned that cross-border transmission between Pakistan and Afghanistan continues, especially from southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Quetta areas, ARY News reported.

The movement of displaced persons and refugees further increases the spread. The committee urged improved vaccination efforts at border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan and emphasised the need for strengthened bilateral cooperation.

So far, six confirmed polio cases have been reported in Pakistan in 2025, including one in Thatta, Sindh, bringing the provincial total to four and the national total to six. Last year, 74 polio cases were reported in Pakistan.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Appears In Court As Criminal Trial Begins

Filed under

Afghanistan Pakistan polio WHO

Victor Blaho shared glimp

Book The Highest Class Possible: French YouTuber Goes On A Brutal 46-Hour Train Journey, Warns...
Sony has announced a pric

Sony Increases PlayStation 5 Price Amid Trump’s Tariffs – Here’s What Your Favourite Video Game...
White Lotus star Aimee Lo

The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance,...
newsx

WHO Extends Travel Ban As Pakistan, Afghanistan Continues To Pose Threat For Global Polio Spread
newsx

Watch: Virat Kohli’s Bat Goes Missing! RCB Star’s ‘Sabko Pata Tha Na?’ Reaction Is Absolutely...
A declassified CIA report

Classified CIA Document Reveals Chilling Alien Encounter That Turned 23 Soviet Soldiers To Stone- Deets...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Book The Highest Class Possible: French YouTuber Goes On A Brutal 46-Hour Train Journey, Warns Tourists As It Left Him Broken

Book The Highest Class Possible: French YouTuber Goes On A Brutal 46-Hour Train Journey, Warns...

Sony Increases PlayStation 5 Price Amid Trump’s Tariffs – Here’s What Your Favourite Video Game Will Cost Now

Sony Increases PlayStation 5 Price Amid Trump’s Tariffs – Here’s What Your Favourite Video Game...

The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance, Calls It ‘Mean and Unfunny’

The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance,...

Watch: Virat Kohli’s Bat Goes Missing! RCB Star’s ‘Sabko Pata Tha Na?’ Reaction Is Absolutely Priceless

Watch: Virat Kohli’s Bat Goes Missing! RCB Star’s ‘Sabko Pata Tha Na?’ Reaction Is Absolutely...

Classified CIA Document Reveals Chilling Alien Encounter That Turned 23 Soviet Soldiers To Stone- Deets Inside!

Classified CIA Document Reveals Chilling Alien Encounter That Turned 23 Soviet Soldiers To Stone- Deets...

Entertainment

The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance, Calls It ‘Mean and Unfunny’

The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance,

Katy Perry Set To Go to Space With All-Women Crew in Historic Blue Origin Flight

Katy Perry Set To Go to Space With All-Women Crew in Historic Blue Origin Flight

Jean Marsh, Emmy-Winning ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ Star Dies At 90

Jean Marsh, Emmy-Winning ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ Star Dies At 90

End Of An Era In Sandalwood: Veteran Kannada Actor Bank Janardhan Dies At 77 After Prolonged Illness

End Of An Era In Sandalwood: Veteran Kannada Actor Bank Janardhan Dies At 77 After

Salman Khan Gets New Death Threat: ‘Car Bomb, House Attack’ Bomb Warning Sent Via WhatsApp

Salman Khan Gets New Death Threat: ‘Car Bomb, House Attack’ Bomb Warning Sent Via WhatsApp

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?