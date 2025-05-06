In a fiery sermon at Islamabad's Lal Masjid, cleric Abdul Aziz Ghazi condemned the Pakistani government and claimed that a potential war with India would not be an "Islamic war." His remarks, which have gained widespread attention on social media, challenge the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In a fiery sermon at Islamabad’s Lal Masjid, Abdul Aziz Ghazi, a well-known cleric, launched a scathing critique of the Pakistani government, suggesting that a war between Pakistan and India would not be an “Islamic war.” His comments, shared widely across social media, have ignited debate, with many viewing his statements as a direct challenge to the ruling government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Ghazi, whose remarks have stirred controversy due to his once-strong ties with the establishment, described the Pakistani state as oppressive and unjust. He claimed that the government was inflicting systemic violence on its citizens, intensifying the internal crises Pakistan faces.

A Stark Picture of Pakistan’s Internal Struggles

Addressing the congregation during Friday prayers, Abdul Aziz Ghazi asked, “If a war breaks out between Pakistan and India, how many of you will support Pakistan? Raise your hands.” When the response was met with silence and only a few hands raised, he pointed out, “Very few hands are visible. That means a good level of awareness has developed.”

He continued, “The issue is that the war between Pakistan and India is not an Islamic war.” Ghazi further emphasized his criticism, stating, “Today, the system in Pakistan is a system of disbelief (kufr), a tyrannical system, worse than that of India. There isn’t as much oppression in India as there is in Pakistan. Has there been a horrific incident like Lal Masjid in India?”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Listen to what Imam of famous #LalMasjid of Islamabad Abdul Aziz Ghazi says. He denounces #PakistanArmy, says it carries out oppression against own people in #Balochistan, #KhyberPakhtunkhwa & elsewhere. He says this doesn’t happen in India.#IndiaPakistanTensions pic.twitter.com/b0lbqqbSIG — Ajay Kaul (@AjayKauljourno) May 5, 2025

Abdul Aziz Ghazi Accuses Pakistani State of Oppression

Ghazi painted a grim picture of state oppression within Pakistan, specifically pointing to incidents in Waziristan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He asked, “Have such atrocities occurred in India as they have in Waziristan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa? Have their fighter jets bombed their own people the way ours have? Are so many people reported missing in India? Here, people are exhausted from staging protests in search of their loved ones. Here, clerics are missing, journalists are missing, Tehreek-e-Insaf members are missing.”

The video of Ghazi’s sermon quickly gained traction on social media, with many noting his shift from a supporter of Pakistan’s establishment to an outspoken critic of the current government. Once seen as a prominent figure closely aligned with state interests, Ghazi’s remarks have drawn attention to the growing rift between him and the ruling authorities.

Who Is Abdul Aziz Ghazi?

Muhammad Abdul Aziz Ghazi is a prominent Islamic scholar and dissident, affiliated with the Deobandi movement within Sunni Islam. He serves as both the Imam and Khatib of Lal Masjid in Islamabad, the site of a 2007 military siege.

In addition to his role at Lal Masjid, Ghazi is the Chancellor of Jamia Faridia and Jamia Hafsa, two influential Deobandi Islamic seminaries in Islamabad. He is the son of Muhammad Abdullah Ghazi and the elder brother of Abdul Rashid Ghazi, another key figure in the Lal Masjid standoff.

Abdul Aziz Ghazi was arrested and later released by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2009. He was acquitted in 2013, but his rhetoric and actions since then continue to draw significant attention, especially in light of his growing criticism of the current Pakistani government.

Lal Masjid’s History of Opposition

Lal Masjid, established in 1965, quickly became a significant center in Islamabad after the country’s capital moved there. With its distinct red walls, the mosque became notorious for its radical stance, especially in opposition to India. The mosque’s leadership, particularly the Ghazi brothers, forged ties with Pakistan’s intelligence and security services, strengthening its influence.

However, by 2006, Abdul Aziz Ghazi and his brother Abdul Rashid Ghazi began openly challenging the Pakistani government. Along with the nearby Jamia Hafsa madrassa, they became vocal proponents of enforcing Sharia law across Pakistan. Their calls for the establishment of an alternative governance system based on their interpretation of Islamic law, coupled with their demand to overthrow what they viewed as a corrupt and un-Islamic government, put them in direct conflict with the state.

Also Read: UNSC Members Corner Pakistan In Closed-Door Kashmir Discussion