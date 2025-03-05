Who Is Abdul Aziz Khan? Missing Boy Found After Seven Years in Colorado Amid Attempted Burglary

Missing for seven years, Abdul Aziz Khan — abducted by his mother during a custody dispute in 2017 — was found in Colorado during a burglary investigation, authorities confirmed. His discovery marks a breakthrough in a high-profile case that gained attention after being featured on Unsolved Mysteries in 2022.

Abdul Aziz Khan, who was abducted by his non-custodial parent in 2017, was found on February 23, 2025, amid an attempted burglary in Colorado, authorities confirmed. The 14-year-old had been missing since he was taken by his mother, Rabia Khalid, during a custody dispute in Atlanta, Georgia, when he was just five years old.

Discovery During Trespassing Incident

Khan was discovered after Douglas County authorities responded to a call regarding suspicious activity at a vacant Highlands Ranch home. The homeowners had noticed unusual behavior through their security cameras and alerted authorities. Upon arrival, deputies questioned Khalid, 40, and her husband, Elliot Blake Bourgeois, 42, who initially claimed to be associated with the property’s realtor. After several hours of interrogation, deputies identified them as the suspects in Khan’s kidnapping case.

Khalid had been wanted on an active warrant for second-degree kidnapping since failing to appear at a custody hearing in Atlanta in November 2017. The case had been highlighted in a 2022 episode of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries, drawing widespread attention to Khan’s disappearance.

Abdul Aziz Khan and Another Kid Found

Following their arrest, Khalid and Bourgeois were booked on multiple charges, including second-degree kidnapping, forgery, identity theft, providing false information to authorities, and trespassing, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Their bond has been set at $1 million each. The Sheriff’s Office reiterated that both suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

In addition to Khan, authorities recovered another younger child in a nearby vehicle. The child’s identity has not been disclosed. Both children were placed in protective custody following the operation.

Abdul Aziz Khan Family’s Response

Khan’s family expressed gratitude for his recovery after seven years of uncertainty.

“We’re overwhelmed with joy that Aziz has finally been found,” the family said in a statement released by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. “We want to thank everyone for their support over the last seven years. We specifically want to recognize the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for their exceptional work in solving this case. Now, as we navigate the next steps, we ask for privacy so that we can move forward as a family and heal together.”

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to reunite Khan with his family and determine the next legal steps.

