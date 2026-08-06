Who is Abdul El-Sayed, The Winner of Michigan Democratic Primary and Fierce Israel Critic

After the successful win in the primary elections, Abdul El-Sayed has become one of the biggest political news figures in the United States. The public health specialist won in the Democratic primary elections to take control of the US Senate seat in Michigan, defeating four-term Congresswoman Haley Stevens amid the wave of campaign expenses that have never before faced any candidate.

The success is regarded as a milestone for the progressive side of the Democrats’ party. The success also becomes an indication of the emerging debates about US policy concerning Israel and Gaza.

Who Is Abdul El-Sayed?

Abdul El-Sayed is a former public health official and a progressive Democrat hailing from Ann Arbor, Michigan. Abdul comes from Egyptian immigrant parents and has built his political career on healthcare reform, social justice, and equality.

Prior to getting into politics, Abdul El-Sayed worked as a public health specialist and was recognised for his efforts to push for good healthcare coverage for all Americans. He has always supported policies such as Medicare for All.

If El-Sayed emerges victorious in the upcoming Senate election in November, he will be the first Muslim senator in US history.

Why Is Abdul El-Sayed in the Spotlight?

El-Sayed’s victory in the primary race is referred to as a significant upset, as he won in a close race against Haley Stevens in a race where over $60 million was spent, with most of that amount contributed by the supporters of pro-Israel organisations that were backing his opponent.

His victory in the primary race is considered a blow to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) that spent significantly on defeating El-Sayed.

The Senate race got national attention because Michigan is a battleground state and the Senate race will determine the majority in the chamber.

Abdul El-Sayed’s Views on Israel and Gaza

El-Sayed has become one of the Democratic Party’s strongest critics of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. He has described Israel’s actions as a genocide and argues that US taxpayer money should be used to improve healthcare, housing and infrastructure at home instead of funding overseas conflicts.

His position has earned him strong backing from progressive voters and leaders, including Senator Bernie Sanders.

He has also supported universal healthcare, ending unconditional US military aid to Israel and abolishing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

What Did Abdul El-Sayed Say After Winning?

After securing the Democratic nomination, El-Sayed called for unity and said, “Tomorrow we begin to mend fences.” He also celebrated the moment by quoting boxing legend Muhammad Ali. “In the words of Mohammad Ali, ‘We shook up the world,'” he said after his victory.

Highlighting his broader political vision, El-Sayed added, “The movement to get money out of politics, put money in your pocket, and pass Medicare for All is a big movement.”

What Happens Next?

El-Sayed is set to go up against Republican Mike Rogers in the November elections. This race is expected to be among the most exciting and interesting Senate races in the nation.

This win could not only make history with the first-ever Muslim Senator being elected to office but could also affect the political landscape of the Senate and determine the future policy positions of the Democrats on issues such as healthcare and foreign policy.a