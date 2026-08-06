LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Who is Abdul El-Sayed, The Winner of Michigan Democratic Primary and Fierce Israel Critic

Who is Abdul El-Sayed, The Winner of Michigan Democratic Primary and Fierce Israel Critic

Abdul El-Sayed has pulled off one of the biggest upsets in US politics. But who is the progressive leader who could become America's first Muslim senator? Here's everything to know.

Abdul El-Sayed (Photo: X)
Abdul El-Sayed (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 08:04 IST

After the successful win in the primary elections, Abdul El-Sayed has become one of the biggest political news figures in the United States. The public health specialist won in the Democratic primary elections to take control of the US Senate seat in Michigan, defeating four-term Congresswoman Haley Stevens amid the wave of campaign expenses that have never before faced any candidate.

The success is regarded as a milestone for the progressive side of the Democrats’ party. The success also becomes an indication of the emerging debates about US policy concerning Israel and Gaza.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Is Abdul El-Sayed?

Abdul El-Sayed is a former public health official and a progressive Democrat hailing from Ann Arbor, Michigan. Abdul comes from Egyptian immigrant parents and has built his political career on healthcare reform, social justice, and equality.

Prior to getting into politics, Abdul El-Sayed worked as a public health specialist and was recognised for his efforts to push for good healthcare coverage for all Americans. He has always supported policies such as Medicare for All.

If El-Sayed emerges victorious in the upcoming Senate election in November, he will be the first Muslim senator in US history.

Why Is Abdul El-Sayed in the Spotlight?

El-Sayed’s victory in the primary race is referred to as a significant upset, as he won in a close race against Haley Stevens in a race where over $60 million was spent, with most of that amount contributed by the supporters of pro-Israel organisations that were backing his opponent.

His victory in the primary race is considered a blow to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) that spent significantly on defeating El-Sayed.

The Senate race got national attention because Michigan is a battleground state and the Senate race will determine the majority in the chamber.

Abdul El-Sayed’s Views on Israel and Gaza

El-Sayed has become one of the Democratic Party’s strongest critics of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. He has described Israel’s actions as a genocide and argues that US taxpayer money should be used to improve healthcare, housing and infrastructure at home instead of funding overseas conflicts.

His position has earned him strong backing from progressive voters and leaders, including Senator Bernie Sanders.

He has also supported universal healthcare, ending unconditional US military aid to Israel and abolishing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

What Did Abdul El-Sayed Say After Winning?

After securing the Democratic nomination, El-Sayed called for unity and said, “Tomorrow we begin to mend fences.” He also celebrated the moment by quoting boxing legend Muhammad Ali. “In the words of Mohammad Ali, ‘We shook up the world,'” he said after his victory.

Highlighting his broader political vision, El-Sayed added, “The movement to get money out of politics, put money in your pocket, and pass Medicare for All is a big movement.”

What Happens Next?

El-Sayed is set to go up against Republican Mike Rogers in the November elections. This race is expected to be among the most exciting and interesting Senate races in the nation.

This win could not only make history with the first-ever Muslim Senator being elected to office but could also affect the political landscape of the Senate and determine the future policy positions of the Democrats on issues such as healthcare and foreign policy.a

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who is Abdul El-Sayed, The Winner of Michigan Democratic Primary and Fierce Israel Critic
Tags: home-hero-pos-1United States of America

RELATED News

Shakib Al Hasan’s House Attacked by Mob: Did His Appearance at Sheikh Hasina’s Presser Spark the Violence?

“Ready To Face Consequences”: What Sheikh Hasina Said In Her First Public Address Since Exile To India

7 Blasts in 20 Minutes: What Is The Truth Behind Dubai Explosions?

13 Indian Crew Rescued After Cargo Ship Sinks In Red Sea Explosive Boat Attack

Al Jazeera Restricted in Pakistan? Reports of Website Block Fuel Press Freedom Concerns

LATEST NEWS

WATCH VIDEO: Former Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan’s House Vandalised With Petrol Bomb Hours After Sheikh Hasina’s Presser

Is FIFA President Gianni Infantino Resigning? Here’s What We Know After Failed FFE Program

Dipika Kakar Birthday Special: The Story Behind Her Conversion To Islam, New Identity As Faiza Ibrahim And Marriage To Shoaib Ibrahim

Who is Abdul El-Sayed, The Winner of Michigan Democratic Primary and Fierce Israel Critic

BWF Happy With Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Stadium Revamp Ahead Of World Championships After India Open Backlash

PAK vs WI 2nd Test: Pakistan Beat West Indies By 8 Wickets To Level Test Series 1-1

Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Surpass Jos Buttler’s Record? England Star Tips 15-Year-Old To Overtake Massive Tally

Indian Hockey Rocked By Sexual Allegations As Asunta Lakra Challenges Ethics Committee

ICC WTC Points Table: Babar Azam-Led Pakistan Push West Indies To Bottom With Series-Levelling Win In 2nd Test | Check Updated Standings

Jos Buttler Overtakes Kieron Pollard To Become T20 Cricket’s Leading Run-Scorer

Who is Abdul El-Sayed, The Winner of Michigan Democratic Primary and Fierce Israel Critic

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who is Abdul El-Sayed, The Winner of Michigan Democratic Primary and Fierce Israel Critic

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who is Abdul El-Sayed, The Winner of Michigan Democratic Primary and Fierce Israel Critic
Who is Abdul El-Sayed, The Winner of Michigan Democratic Primary and Fierce Israel Critic
Who is Abdul El-Sayed, The Winner of Michigan Democratic Primary and Fierce Israel Critic
Who is Abdul El-Sayed, The Winner of Michigan Democratic Primary and Fierce Israel Critic

QUICK LINKS