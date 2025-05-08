Who Was Abdul Rauf Azhar? Younger Brother Of Masood Azhar And Mastermind Of IC-814 Hijacking, Killed In Operation Sindoor

Abdul Rauf Azhar, the operational chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed and mastermind of the IC-814 hijacking, was killed in Indian airstrikes under Operation Sindoor in Bahawalpur, Pakistan. The strikes, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeted key JeM facilities and leadership compounds.

Abdul Rauf Azhar, the younger brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and the outfit’s operational head, has been killed in Indian airstrikes conducted under Operation Sindoor in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur, according to reports. Azhar, who is also JeM’s second-in-command, was undergoing treatment at a Pakistani military hospital and succumbed to his injuries, reports said.

The airstrikes, a retaliatory operation by India following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, targeted nine terror facilities across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These included key JeM locations and residential compounds of the group’s leadership.

Who is Abdul Rauf Azhar? A Mastermind of the IC-814 Hijacking

Abdul Rauf Azhar is a name long familiar to Indian security agencies. He was one of the main masterminds behind the December 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC-814. The aircraft, flying from Kathmandu to Delhi, was hijacked by five Harkat-ul-Mujahideen terrorists and diverted to Taliban-controlled Kandahar in Afghanistan.

Azhar’s orchestration of the hijacking was instrumental in securing the release of his brother, Masood Azhar, from an Indian prison. In exchange for the safe return of the hostages, the Indian government was forced to release Masood Azhar, terrorist Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, and Omar Saeed Sheikh — a British national with known links to Al-Qaeda.

Abdul Rauf Azhar Links to Daniel Pearl’s Murder

The consequences of Azhar’s actions extended well beyond the Indian subcontinent. “Rauf Azhar’s role in orchestrating the IC-814 hijacking directly facilitated the release of Omar Saeed Sheikh, a key Al-Qaeda operative who went on to kidnap and murder Daniel Pearl, an American-Jewish journalist with the Wall Street Journal,” officials stated.

Pearl, an investigative journalist, disappeared in Karachi on January 23, 2002, while attempting to interview a radical cleric as part of his reporting on Islamist extremism. He was later beheaded by Sheikh in a murder that horrified the international community and highlighted the global threat of state-protected terror operatives.

Bloody Legacy Of Abdul Rauf Azhar

Abdul Rauf Azhar was the architect behind some of the most audacious terror attacks India has faced. Known for targeting high-value symbols with deadly precision, his operations were designed for maximum psychological and strategic impact.

1999 | IC-814 Hijacking:

Rauf masterminded the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC-814 from Kathmandu to Kandahar. The crisis ended with the release of his brother Masood Azhar, who went on to establish Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The success cemented Rauf’s status within Pakistan’s jihadist establishment.

2001 | Indian Parliament Attack:

Seen as an act of war, this assault on the core of Indian democracy was reportedly executed in collaboration with Lashkar-e-Taiba. Rauf’s operatives played a critical role, pushing India and Pakistan to the edge of conflict.

2005 | Ayodhya Temple Attack:

An explosive bid to spark communal unrest, the attack on the temporary Ram temple echoed JeM’s ideology and Rauf’s signature mix of religious provocation and tactical ruthlessness.

2016 | Pathankot Airbase Attack:

Rauf is believed to have overseen the planning and infiltration of this deadly strike, where six Pakistani terrorists penetrated a vital Indian Air Force base in a bold escalation of cross-border terrorism.

In 2010, the U.S. Treasury officially labelled Abdul Rauf Azhar a global terrorist, citing his direct role in recruiting fighters and orchestrating attacks across India and Afghanistan.

Family Losses Confirmed by Masood Azhar

Following the Indian airstrikes, Masood Azhar released a statement confirming the death of 14 of his family members and four close aides in the bombing. Reports indicate that among the deceased were Azhar’s elder sister, her husband, his nephew and his wife, another niece, five children, as well as Azhar’s mother and three top aides.

Reports had earlier noted that ten members of the Azhar family were killed in the Bahawalpur strikes.

