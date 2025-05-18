Who Is Abu Saifullah Khalid? LeT Terrorist Behind 2006 RSS HQ Plot Shot Dead in Pakistan

Razaullah Nizamani, also known by his aliases Ghazi Abu Saifullah Khalid, Vinode Kumar, and Mohammed Salim, was gunned down by unidentified assailants on Sunday afternoon in Pakistan's Sindh province, according to Indian intelligence officials.

Saifullah Khalid was a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, best known for planning the 2006 attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur, where three terrorists were killed after ramming their car through a police barrier. He was also involved in other major attacks, including the 2005 Indian Institute of Science shooting in Bengaluru and a terror strike on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Rampur.

His sudden killing comes at a time of heightened security and tensions in the region, especially after the April 26 terror attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 civilians dead. In response to that attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, striking multiple terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Shot Dead in Badin District Amid ISI Warnings

According to an intelligence officer, Saifullah Khalid was shot dead in Matli, a town in the Badin district of Sindh, when he stepped out of his house in the afternoon. His killing comes despite prior warnings issued by Pakistan’s military and its intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), to all senior Lashkar operatives.

“Saifullah Khalid is close to LeT chief Hafiz Saeed and had planned to attack RSS headquarters on June 1, 2006 (three LeT terrorists were killed by police after they rammed their car through a barrier outside the RSS HQ in Nagpur). We have information that he has been shot dead by unidentified men in Pakistan’s Sindh,” an officer told ANI.

Multiple Pakistani news outlets also confirmed that Saifullah Khalid was shot by unknown gunmen on Sunday, although no group has claimed responsibility so far.

From Nepal Ops to Pakistan’s Heartland

Saifullah Khalid was once a major player in LeT’s overseas operations. A second officer explained that Khalid was deeply involved in Lashkar’s operations in Nepal in the early 2000s. Back then, he went by several aliases and handled tasks such as recruitment, funding, logistics, and facilitating the movement of terrorists across the Indo-Nepal border.

“Khalid used to head LeT’s operations in Nepal in the early 2000 and had many aliases including Vinode Kumar, Mohammed Salim and Razaullah. He recruited new cadres, arranged financial and logistic support and facilitated the movement of LeT operatives across the Indo-Nepal border. He worked closely with the so-called launching commanders – Azam Cheema alias Babaji (now dead) and Yaqoob (LeT’s chief accountant),” said the first officer.

After Indian agencies busted his network in Nepal, Khalid returned to Pakistan and resumed operations from there, this time working closely with top LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) leaders, including Yusuf Muzammil, Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi, and Muhammad Yusuf Taibi.

Tasked With Recruiting in Sindh Before His Death

In his final months, Khalid had been assigned a new mission: recruit fresh terrorists and raise funds for LeT from the Sindh province, especially from areas like Badin and Hyderabad.

“He had been tasked by the LeT and JuD leadership in Pakistan to undertake the recruitment of fresh cadres from the areas of Badin and Hyderabad districts of Sindh and collect funds for the organisation,” the officer added.

Reports suggest he was working directly under Abu Anas, one of LeT’s current operational commanders. Earlier, Khalid reported to Abdul Rehman Makki — LeT’s former deputy chief and brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed — and Azam Cheema. Both Makki and Cheema died recently, reportedly due to heart attacks in December 2023 and March 2024 respectively.

Operation Sindoor Changed the Game

The killing of Saifullah Khalid took place shortly after India launched Operation Sindoor, a massive counter-terror operation in response to the Pahalgam attack. On May 7, the Indian Air Force launched pre-dawn strikes on nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The operation reportedly killed over 100 terrorists, according to political leaders who were briefed by the Defence Ministry. The attacks led to days of high-intensity military action between India and Pakistan, with both sides exchanging fire using fighter jets, drones, artillery, and rockets.

During one of the counterattacks on the night of May 9–10, Indian fighter jets reportedly struck 13 Pakistani military and airbase targets. However, after four days of heavy fighting, both countries agreed to step back and de-escalate hostilities by Saturday evening.

A Key Link in LeT’s Network Eliminated

For Indian intelligence agencies, the death of Saifullah Khalid marks the end of a long chase. He had been on their radar for nearly two decades due to his direct involvement in plotting and facilitating deadly attacks in India.

Although the identity of the gunmen who killed him remains unknown, the timing and location of his killing — and the ISI’s previous warnings to LeT operatives — suggest growing internal pressures and tensions within terror networks in Pakistan, especially after India’s recent strikes.