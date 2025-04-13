Home
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Who Is Adriana Fernandez? Viral ‘Non-Jewish Nanny’ Converts to Judaism After October 7 Hamas Attack

Raised in a Christian environment with little exposure to Judaism, Fernandez is also a classically trained opera singer and has worked as a bartender.

Who Is Adriana Fernandez? Viral ‘Non-Jewish Nanny’ Converts to Judaism After October 7 Hamas Attack

Adriana Fernandez


Adriana Fernandez, widely recognized online as the “non-Jewish nanny,” has officially embraced Judaism—now calling herself the “now-Jewish nanny.” She cited the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel as the moment that solidified her decision to convert.

From Nanny in Jewish Homes to Member of the Faith

For several years, Fernandez shared her experiences of working in Orthodox Jewish households despite not being Jewish herself. Last month, she completed a year-long conversion process and formally joined the Jewish faith.

Reflecting on the Hamas-led attack that killed over 1,200 Israelis, Fernandez told The New York Times that it deepened her resolve.

“It didn’t make me want to run away from Judaism,” she said. “It made me want to lean in. I felt more connected to God.”

Even though people warned her that Jews are widely targeted, she continued the conversion undeterred.

“These are my people too,” she added.

Jewish Traditions That Once Confused Her Now Feel Meaningful

Initially unfamiliar with Orthodox Jewish customs, Fernandez was puzzled by practices like wearing a sheitel (wig) for modesty or the significance of a mezuzah on doorposts. Over time, however, she found these traditions meaningful and spiritually significant.

Previously known as the “non-Jewish nanny” on TikTok and Instagram, she has now rebranded her social media presence as the “now-Jewish nanny.” While many applauded her transformation, others criticized her, with some calling her “meshugana” (a Yiddish term for “crazy”) for converting in the wake of the deadly attack.

Raised in a Christian environment with little exposure to Judaism, Fernandez is also a classically trained opera singer and has worked as a bartender. Now fully part of the Jewish faith, she’s preparing to observe her first Passover, a holiday commemorating the Israelites’ liberation from slavery in Egypt.

