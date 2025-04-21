Who Is Amalia Damonte? Pope Francis’ Childhood Sweetheart Before Priesthood

Before Pope Francis devoted his life to the Church, he gave his heart to a girl named Amalia Damonte.

As the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, at the age of 88, a tender chapter from his early life is once again capturing attention his boyhood love for a girl named Amalia Damonte.

Before devoting his life to God and rising to become the 266th pope of the Catholic Church, Jorge Mario Bergoglio once dreamed of a different future. As a 12-year-old boy growing up in the Flores neighborhood of Buenos Aires, young Bergoglio fell in love with the girl next door Amalia Damonte. Their childhood friendship blossomed into something deeper, leading him to write a letter to Amalia proposing marriage.

A Love story

In the now-famous letter, Bergoglio poured out his heart, writing: “If I don’t marry you, I’ll become a priest.” Amalia, who lived just four doors away, recalled the moment with affection in several interviews after Bergoglio was elected Pope in 2013.

“He was big, mature, a wonderful boy,” she told Argentine media. “We danced, played on the sidewalks and in the parks. It was a very beautiful time. We were both humble and cared for the poor in that, we were kindred spirits.”

However, their innocent romance was short-lived. Amalia’s strict parents disapproved of the relationship and forbade her from seeing or exchanging letters with Bergoglio. “My father even hit me for daring to write to a boy,” she revealed. The two lost touch for a while, and months later, Bergoglio entered the seminary ultimately fulfilling the vow he had made in his letter.

Despite the distance their paths took, Amalia and Jorge reportedly continued exchanging letters on rare occasions over the years, maintaining a quiet, respectful connection.

Amalia, now 76, has always spoken fondly of the man who became Pope. “Luckily for him, I said no,” she once joked, acknowledging the role her decision played in shaping his destiny.

Pope Francis, known globally for his humility, deep compassion, and advocacy for the poor and marginalized, often said he was shaped as much by life’s losses as by its blessings. And in Amalia’s story, we see the poignant roots of that humility a boy with a heart full of love who chose the path of faith when love was denied.

