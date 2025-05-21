Home
Who is Amir Hamza, LeT Co-Founder Critically Injured In Lahore?

Lashkar-e-Taiba co-founder Amir Hamza has been critically injured at his home and is currently hospitalised in Lahore under the protection of Pakistan’s ISI, according to reports. The incident comes just days after the killing of another senior LeT operative, raising questions about growing unrest within the group.

Who is Amir Hamza, LeT Co-Founder Critically Injured In Lahore?

LeT co-founder Amir Hamza critically injured, hospitalised in Lahore under ISI protection amid rising tensions within the group.


Amir Hamza, co-founder of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has been critically injured and hospitalised in Lahore, according to a report by The Times of India. The 66-year-old, who also serves as the editor of Lashkar’s publications, reportedly sustained severe injuries at his residence and is currently receiving treatment at a military hospital in Lahore. He is under the protection of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the report added.

LeT-Affiliated Channels Downplay Incident

Telegram channels linked to Lashkar supporters acknowledged the incident on the evening of May 20. These channels urged members to “stay strong” during what was referred to as a “crisis,” while asserting that the event was merely an “accident.”

The timing of Hamza’s injury comes just three days after the killing of Abu Saifullah, a senior Lashkar operative and key recruiter, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan. Though details remain unclear, Hamza is believed to have been injured in an accident at his home.

Who is Amir Hamza?

Born on May 10, 1959, Amir Hamza—also known as Maulana Ameer Hamza—is a veteran of the Afghan mujahideen and one of the 17 founding members of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Known for his fiery oratory and prolific writing, Hamza has long served as a key ideologue for the group, according to multiple reports.

Originally from Gujranwala in Pakistan’s Punjab province, Hamza was an active militant involved in operations in India during the early 2000s. Along with Saifullah, who was recently killed, Hamza was part of the group that carried out the 2005 attack on the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru.

In 2002, Hamza authored Qafila Da’wat aur Shahadat (Caravan of Proselytizing and Martyrdom), a book considered central to LeT’s ideological literature. In 2018, he distanced himself from Lashkar-e-Taiba and established a separate fundraising organisation called Jaish-e-Manqafa.

