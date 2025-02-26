Who Is Amy Gleason? Meet The White House’s Newly Appointed Acting DOGE Administrator

Despite her background in health care and technology, Gleason’s appointment as the acting administrator of DOGE has raised questions.

The White House has appointed Amy Gleason as the acting administrator of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a relatively low-profile agency tasked with streamlining government operations through budget cuts, contract cancellations, and workforce reductions. Her appointment, which was revealed on Tuesday, comes amid heightened scrutiny over DOGE’s role in President Donald Trump’s broader efforts to reduce federal spending.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Gleason, 53, is a seasoned expert in health care technology with a track record of working in government and private sector roles. She previously served in the first Trump administration, working from 2018 to 2021 at the United States Digital Service (USDS), which has since been renamed the US DOGE Service. During her tenure, she collaborated with the White House on the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on technology solutions for health agencies.

5 things to know about Amy Gleason (@thepatientside) who a @WhiteHouse official told @CNBC is the acting administrator of @USDS, after @PressSec refused to identify the @DOGE Administrator & @WhiteHouse said it wasn’t @ElonMusk. Advertisement · Scroll to continue 1) She served in @WhiteHouse45 & @WhiteHouse46 pic.twitter.com/yDAZqaIgsG — Alexander B. Howard (@digiphile) February 25, 2025

Transition to the Private Sector

After leaving the government in 2021, Gleason transitioned to the private sector, taking on the role of chief product officer at two Nashville-based health care startups Russell Street Ventures and Main Street Health. Both companies were founded by Brad Smith, a former Trump administration health official who has also been involved in the DOGE initiative. However, Russell Street Ventures recently deleted its website, and Main Street Health removed Gleason’s biography from its webpage.

Advocacy and Consulting Work

In addition to her work in government and health care startups, Gleason operates her own consulting firm, Gleason Strategies. She has also been an advocate for improving care for rare diseases, particularly juvenile myositis, an autoimmune condition that affects her daughter. In a 2020 TED Talk, she highlighted the need for technological advancements to assist patients and doctors in managing complex medical conditions.

Controversy Surrounding Her Appointment

Despite her background in health care and technology, Gleason’s appointment as the acting administrator of DOGE has raised questions. Until Tuesday, the identity of DOGE’s leader remained unclear, even to government officials. A lawyer representing the government admitted in court on Monday that he did not know who was in charge, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to disclose the name earlier on Tuesday, stating only that “career officials and political appointees” were overseeing DOGE’s daily operations.

The revelation of Gleason’s leadership comes at a time when DOGE is facing internal turmoil. More than 20 members of the former US Digital Service resigned on Tuesday in protest of billionaire Elon Musk’s influence over the agency. While Musk is not formally employed by DOGE, he serves as a senior adviser to President Trump and has reportedly championed the department’s aggressive cost-cutting measures.

Neither DOGE nor Gleason has responded to requests for comment regarding her appointment or the agency’s current direction. However, with her experience in digital health initiatives and government technology, her leadership at DOGE is likely to remain under intense scrutiny in the coming months.

ALSO READ: China Hails India’s Contributions To SCO, Calls For Stronger Youth And Media Ties