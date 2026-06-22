Who Is Andy Burnham? Meet Labour Party Leader Set To Replace Keir Starmer As UK Prime Minister

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday he would resign, with a new leader to be in place by the time parliament returns in September, paving the way for Britain to have its seventh leader in 10 years. Less than two years after he won a landslide election victory that promised to end chaos in British politics, Starmer said it was clear that his party wanted him to go. He said nominations for anyone to replace him would open on July 9. However his rival Andy Burnham is the clear frontrunner.

“The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election, I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace,” he said.

Why Keir Starmer Resigned

The threat to Starmer, which had been building for months, increased sharply on Friday when Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, decisively won a parliamentary election to return to Westminster, beating a candidate from Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, which has led national opinion polls for more than a year.

That victory gave hope to Labour lawmakers that Burnham, a career politician known for his communication skills, could transform the fortunes of a party that has lost support under Starmer, whose popularity ratings have sunk to the lowest for any British leader.

Starmer thanked his colleagues for their support, his voice cracking with emotion as he also paid tribute to his wife and children.

On the doorstep of his Downing Street office and residence, he said he would do everything to allow an orderly transfer of power to the next Labour leader, expected to be his rival Andy Burnham, the former Greater Manchester mayor.

Who Is Andy Burnham?

After decisively winning an election for a parliamentary seat in northwestern England, Burnham was now seen as the “Reform slayer”, the politician who had a chance of keeping the populist party of veteran Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage at bay.

Burnham won a by-election in the northern English constituency of Makerfield after nearly a decade outside Westminster as mayor of Greater Manchester, one of Britain’s biggest cities.

The 56-year-old wants to draw on lessons from Manchester’s rapid economic rise to rewire Britain’s economy, dogged by stop-start growth and strained public finances.

Burnham, who was health minister from 2009-2010 during Gordon Brown’s premiership, has said he would try to reform Britain’s social care sector with the aim of easing pressure on the National Health Service.

Burnham campaigned for Britain to stay in the European Union at the time of the Brexit referendum in 2016. Two years later, when the terms of the exit were being negotiated, he said he would back a second referendum.

Last year he said he wanted to see Britain rejoin the EU in his lifetime. After becoming the candidate for Makerfield, he said seeking EU membership was not a priority.

“I’m not proposing that the UK considers rejoining the EU,” he said when launching his campaign. “I respect the decision that was made at the referendum.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

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