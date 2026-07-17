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Home > World News > Who Is Andy Burnham? Meet the Labour Leader Set to Become Britain’s Next Prime Minister

Who Is Andy Burnham? Meet the Labour Leader Set to Become Britain’s Next Prime Minister

Andy Burnham is set to become the UK's next prime minister after winning the Labour leadership. Here's everything to know about his political journey, career, achievements and rise to the top.

Who is Andy Burnham? Photo: AI
Who is Andy Burnham? Photo: AI

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 18:54 IST

Andy Burnham has been elected leader of the Labour Party and will become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom consequently, replacing outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer. There were no other candidates in the leadership contest and he received the backing of 379 of Labour’s 403 MPs, sailing well past the nomination threshold.
 
Starmer will formally resign on Monday before King Charles III invites Burnham to form a new government. His appointment marks a major leadership shift for the UK and signals a new chapter for the Labour Party.
 
Who Is Andy Burnham?
 
Andy Burnham is one of Labour’s most senior politicians and has been Mayor of Greater Manchester since 2017. He previously held a series of senior Cabinet posts under former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, including Health Secretary, Culture Secretary and Chief Secretary to the Treasury, before moving into regional politics.
 
Burnham was born into a working-class family in Culcheth, between Manchester and Liverpool, and studied English at the University of Cambridge, the first in his family to go to university. He has presented himself during his political career as a fierce supporter of the north of England and has been called “King of the North”.
 

Why Is Andy Burnham Becoming UK Prime Minister?

Burnham’s rise to the country’s top job comes amid increasing pressure on Keir Starmer following Labour’s dismal local election results. To qualify for the leadership contest, Burnham first contested and won the Makerfield parliamentary by-election, where he beat Reform UK’s Robert Kenyon by more than 9,000 votes.
 
With no other candidate winning enough support from Labour MPs, Burnham was the clear choice to lead the party and is expected to become Britain’s next prime minister.
 

Andy Burnham’s Political Journey and Key Achievements

Burnham has spent over twenty years in public life, both as a politician in Westminster and as a regional leader. As Mayor of Greater Manchester, he delivered the Bee Network, a major reform of public transport which brought bus services under local control. He also demanded greater devolution, demanding more powers over transport, housing, skills and local funding.
 
His national profile rose significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he took on the UK government in public over financial support for Greater Manchester during regional lockdowns. The row turned him into a national champion of the north and cemented his position in the Labour Party.
 

What Could Andy Burnham’s Leadership Mean for the UK?

Burnham has not yet outlined his full policy platform, but he is expected to focus on boosting the regional economy, public services, reform of transport and more devolution of powers from Westminster. His time running Greater Manchester will probably colour his approach as prime minister, with greater emphasis on empowering local authorities and tackling regional inequalities.
 
The focus of politics will now move from his leadership victory to how he will deliver Labour’s promises and deal with the economic and social difficulties facing the United Kingdom as Andy Burnham prepares to take office.
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Who Is Andy Burnham? Meet the Labour Leader Set to Become Britain’s Next Prime Minister
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