Who Is Anita Anand, Canada’s First Hindu Woman Foreign Minister With Deep Indian Roots?

Anita Anand has been appointed Canada’s new Foreign Minister by Prime Minister Mark Carney, following the Liberal Party’s recent electoral win. The Indian-origin leader, sworn in on the Bhagavad Gita, becomes the first Hindu woman to hold the post in Canadian history.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed Anita Anand as the country’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs. The reshuffle comes after Carney replaced Justin Trudeau earlier this year and led the Liberal Party to victory in the April 28 election.

Anand, a familiar name in Canadian politics, now takes over one of the most crucial positions in the federal government, replacing Mélanie Joly, who has been named Minister of Industry. With this move, she becomes the first Hindu woman to hold the foreign affairs portfolio in Canada’s history.

Sworn in on the Bhagavad Gita

Staying true to her roots, Anita Anand took her oath of office on the Bhagavad Gita—continuing a tradition she has followed in previous Cabinet appointments.

“I am honoured to be named Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mark Carney and our team to build a safer, fairer world and deliver for Canadians,” the 57-year-old wrote on X shortly after being sworn in.

After Justin Trudeau stepped down as Prime Minister, Anand was in the running to lead the Liberal Party and potentially become the country’s next prime minister. However, she withdrew from the race in January and also announced she would not seek re-election to Parliament, intending to return to academia.

That changed when Mark Carney persuaded her to stay on. Following her successful re-election in April, Anand returned to Cabinet, taking on what could be the most challenging role of her political career amid complex relations with the United States and strained diplomatic ties with India.

Anita Anand Has Experience in Defence and Transport

Anand brings with her extensive Cabinet experience. Most recently, she served as Canada’s Minister of Transport, a position she assumed in December 2024. In that role, she focused on modernising Canada’s transport infrastructure, tackling urban congestion, and promoting environmentally sustainable transport solutions.

She simultaneously served as President of the Treasury Board, where she advocated for transparency, fiscal responsibility, and accountability in government. According to CNBCTV18, her transfer from the defence ministry to transport had stirred some controversy at the time.

Her tenure as Minister of National Defence, beginning in 2021, was marked by both international and domestic leadership. She led Canada’s efforts to provide military assistance to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion and pushed for reforms to address sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces. Under her leadership, Canada procured warships and aircraft to enhance its military capabilities.

Representing Diversity in Canadian Politics

Anand entered politics in 2019, representing Oakville in the House of Commons. In just six years, she rose rapidly through the political ranks, becoming a prominent voice in national affairs. A strong advocate for gender equality, diversity, LGBTQ+ rights, and social justice, she has pushed for reforms across public health, defence, and infrastructure.

As a woman of Indian descent and a practising Hindu, Anand represents the multicultural fabric of Canada’s political landscape. She holds the distinction of being the first Hindu woman to serve as Canada’s Finance Minister, the first Hindu woman elected to Parliament, and the first Hindu Cabinet minister in the country.

Anita Anand Has Deep Roots in India

Born on May 20, 1967, in Kentville, Nova Scotia, Anand’s Indian heritage runs deep. Her father, SV Anand, hails from Tamil Nadu and was a general surgeon, while her mother, Saroj, an anesthesiologist, is from Punjab. The couple migrated to Canada in the early 1960s, when very few South Asian families lived in the region.

Anand’s grandfather, VA Sundaram, was a freedom fighter involved in India’s struggle for independence. She has two sisters—Gita Anand, an employment lawyer, and Sonia Anand, a physician and researcher at McMaster University.

“My mother, in particular, stood as a powerful role model, inspiring me to serve not only my community but also my country,” she has said.

A Life of Academic Distinction

Before her political career, Anand had built a distinguished academic profile. She earned a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Studies from Queen’s University in 1989, followed by a BA in Jurisprudence from Wadham College, Oxford University. She then completed her LLB from Dalhousie University and an LLM from the University of Toronto.

Anand was also a respected law professor, teaching at leading institutions including Yale University, Queen’s University, and Western University. Her specialisation in financial regulation and corporate governance was widely recognised.

A Personal Life Rooted in Partnership

Anand is married to John Knowlton, a Canadian lawyer and business executive. The couple met over three decades ago while articling at a law firm in Toronto. Their relationship began when Knowlton helped Anand during a car breakdown. According to Maclean’s, he often drove her home after late work nights and even helped her move into her sister’s basement. The two grew closer during their bar admission courses and married in 1995.

