Germany’s former foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, has been elected as the next president of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in a secret-ballot vote requested by Russia, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Overwhelming Victory in Secret Ballot

Baerbock secured 167 votes, well above the 88 needed for victory, with high-ranking German diplomat Helga Schmid receiving seven write-in votes and 14 countries abstaining, the report said.

Baerbock will succeed current assembly president Philemon Yang of Cameroon at the start of the UNGA’s 80th session in September, where she will oversee the annual gathering of world leaders and anniversary events marking the founding of the United Nations in 1945.

Russia’s Opposition and Accusations

Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador, sharply criticised Baerbock during her May 15 candidacy speech, reportedly saying, “Ms. Baerbock has repeatedly proved her incompetence, extreme bias and lack of understanding of the basic principles of diplomacy.”

Polyansky accused her of pursuing an “anti-Russia policy,” suggesting that this bias undermined her ability to “act in the interests of peace and dialogue” as General Assembly president, per AP.

Russia’s demand for a secret vote was seen as a move to challenge her candidacy.

Dismissing Russia’s opposition, Baerbock, for her part, said after the vote, “I am grateful … the overwhelming majority of member states have voted in favor of my candidacy and I’m looking forward to work with all member states together in these challenging times,” as reported by AP.

Germany Had Originally Nominated Helga Schmid for the Role

Originally, Germany had nominated Helga Schmid for the role but replaced her with Baerbock following Baerbock’s loss of the foreign minister post in a recent German election — a decision that drew some domestic criticism.

The presidency of the General Assembly rotates annually by region, and the assembly itself plays a critical role, especially when the Security Council is deadlocked due to vetoes, such as Russia’s veto on Ukraine and America’s on Gaza.

Baerbock’s Vision for the Presidency: ‘Better Together’

In her acceptance speech, Baerbock outlined the theme for her term: “Better Together.” She highlighted the world’s current precarious state, reportedly saying it is “walking on a tightrope of uncertainty” amid “very challenging times.”

Reflecting on the United Nations’ founding in the aftermath of World War II, Baerbock stated, “We have lived through difficult times before. And it is up to us to take up these challenges.”

She emphasized the persistence of global conflicts, pointing to “more than 120 armed conflicts around the world today” as evidence that the U.N.’s core mission “to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war” remains unfulfilled.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed Baerbock’s election, noting the immense challenges ahead. “The world faces not only conflicts, climate catastrophe, poverty and inequality but divisions and mistrust,” he said, according to AP.

Guterres added, “Aid and development funding are drying up, and our institutions and structures still reflect the world of yesterday, not a vision of tomorrow. This is a moment for us to unite, to forge common solutions, and to take action to confront these challenges.”

