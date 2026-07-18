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Home > World News > Who Is Anniqa Jamal? The Pakistani Beauty Who Made History With Pakistan’s First Miss World Debut In 73 Years

Who Is Anniqa Jamal? The Pakistani Beauty Who Made History With Pakistan’s First Miss World Debut In 73 Years

Pakistan will make its historic Miss World debut after 73 years with 24-year-old Anika Jamal, whose participation aims to showcase the country's diversity while raising awareness for thalassemia patients.

Who Is Anniqa Jamal? The Pakistani Beauty Who Made History With Pakistan’s First Miss World Debut In 73 Years

Published By: Khushi Patel
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-18 19:30 IST

In its history of 73 years Pakistan has never taken part in the Miss World competition, but now Pakistan is going to make its debut in the global beauty pageant with Anniqa Jamal who is 24 years old and will become the country’s first-ever representative at the Miss World competition. 

Who Is Anniqa Jamal?

Anniqa Jamal is a Pakistani model and also an entrepreneur who has built her career in fashion. She is well known for her confident personality and advocacy for women. She has already represented Pakistan on international platforms along with promoting the cultural diversity and inclusion of the country. 

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Before getting the opportunity to compete at Miss World, she was very active in the fashion industry and also participated in various modelling assignments. She was crowned as “Miss World Pakistan 2026” in Lahore. 

Anniqa has also represented Pakistan on the international stage before as she has already represented her country in pageants like Miss Earth, Miss Global, Miss Cosmo and a few more. 

Why Is Her Participation Historic?

As this is the 73rd edition of Miss World which is going to mark the first time Pakistan has officially sent a contestant to this international competition. The Miss World competition started in the year 1951 but the country had never participated which eventually makes Anniqa’s selection a landmark achievement. 

Her entry shows the gradual emergence of Pakistani women on international platforms across multiple industries like fashion, sports, business and entertainment. People also believe that her participation offers an opportunity to present a more diverse image of Pakistan in front of a global audience.

Although this incident has also drawn mixed reactions of the people on social media, many people praise this decision, saying it is a progressive step; on the other hand, others have questioned whether international beauty pageants align with the country’s cultural values.  

What is Anniqa’s Goal?

Anniqa claims that her primary objective is to use this platform to raise awareness and mobilise support for Pakistani thalassemia patients.

Also Read: 7 Hydrating Foods To Eat During The Monsoon To Stay Healthy

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Who Is Anniqa Jamal? The Pakistani Beauty Who Made History With Pakistan’s First Miss World Debut In 73 Years

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Who Is Anniqa Jamal? The Pakistani Beauty Who Made History With Pakistan’s First Miss World Debut In 73 Years

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Who Is Anniqa Jamal? The Pakistani Beauty Who Made History With Pakistan’s First Miss World Debut In 73 Years
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