Who Is Anthony Fauci? Why New US Documents Claim He Misled Congress On COVID-19 Origins

Anthony Fauci, the longtime face of America’s public health system during the COVID-19 crisis, is once again at the center of a political storm after US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released newly declassified documents that she claims raise questions about his role in discussions surrounding the pandemic’s origins. The documents, released on Thursday, allegedly show connections between US-funded research, China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology and actions taken by Anthony Fauci while he led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

As per reports, Gabbard said the records contain internal communications, intelligence materials and whistleblower allegations tied to investigations into where COVID-19 came from. Announcing the release, she said, “The COVID-19 pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and for countless people around the world. After years of lies, censorship, and cover-ups, the American people deserve transparency, truth, and accountability.”

Who is Anthony Fauci and why has he returned to the spotlight?

Anthony Fauci is an American physician-scientist and immunologist who served as director of NIAID from 1984 to 2022. He also worked as Chief Medical Advisor to the US President from 2021 to 2022. Over a public health career spanning more than five decades, he advised every US president from Ronald Reagan onward and became one of the most recognizable health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anthony Fauci was born on 24th December 1940, where he majored in classics from the College of the Holy Cross before graduating with a Doctor of Medicine from Cornell University. He joined the National Institute of Health after which he became renowned for his research on infections. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by the former president of the United States, George W. Bush, for his contribution to PEPFAR.

How Anthony Fauci is accused of misleading Congress over COVID-19 questions?

According to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), Anthony Fauci took part in discussions linked to intelligence reviews examining the origins of COVID-19. The agency also alleges that he remained in contact with intelligence officials during key stages of the review process and oversaw funding that supported coronavirus research involving bat viruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Reports say that Gabbard went a step further, alleging that Anthony Fauci “lied to Congress while under oath in 2024.” The ODNI claims some of the newly released communications conflict with testimony Fauci gave to lawmakers in 2024. However, the documents released by the agency have not yet been independently verified.

What does Anthony Fauci says as the COVID-19 origin debate continues?

Anthony Fauci has repeatedly rejected claims that he misled Congress or tried to hide information about the origins of the virus. During a congressional hearing in June 2024, he described such accusations as “preposterous.” He has maintained that both a natural spillover event and a laboratory accident remain possible explanations for how the virus emerged.

At the same time, Anthony Fauci has said the available evidence remains inconclusive, though he believes it leans more toward natural transmission. As per reports, US intelligence agencies have also not reached a final conclusion on whether COVID-19 originated from a lab or through natural spread. The origins of SARS-CoV-2, first detected in Wuhan in late 2019 before the World Health Organization declared a pandemic in March 2020, remain under investigation as scientists and intelligence officials continue to examine both possibilities.

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