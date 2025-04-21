Home
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
  Home»
  World»
  • Who Is Anthony Poola? India’s First Dalit Cardinal Will Also Help Pick The Next Pope After Pope Francis’ Death

Who Is Anthony Poola? India’s First Dalit Cardinal Will Also Help Pick The Next Pope After Pope Francis’ Death

As the only Dalit Cardinal under the age of 80, his presence in the conclave has ignited hope among Dalit Christians in India.

Who Is Anthony Poola? India’s First Dalit Cardinal Will Also Help Pick The Next Pope After Pope Francis’ Death

Anthony Poola


Following the death of Pope Francis, the Catholic Church is preparing to elect its next spiritual leader. Among the 138 Cardinals eligible to vote, Cardinal Anthony Poola stands out not just for his position, but for what he represents.

As the only Dalit Cardinal under the age of 80, his presence in the conclave has ignited hope among Dalit Christians in India.

Who Is Anthony Poola?

Born on November 15, 1961, in Poluru, Kurnool, Anthony Poola hails from a Dalit background and has experienced caste-based marginalisation firsthand. In a 2022 interview with Vatican News, he shared poignant memories of discrimination, such as being denied water directly and having to drink from cupped hands.

Despite economic hardships, Poola’s academic potential was recognised by a Dutch missionary who supported his education. After completing his studies at ZP High School in Gadivemula and St. Mary’s High School in Kurnool, Poola decided to dedicate his life to the Church.

He was ordained as a priest on February 20, 1992, and became the Bishop of Kurnool in 2008.

Cultural Contributions and Commitment to Education

As Bishop, Poola made significant cultural contributions. He composed lyrics, led choirs, and produced devotional music albums in Telugu such as “Sneha Sravanthi” and “Swaranidhi.” He also launched a newsletter named “Kurnool Vani” and helped establish 11 new parishes.

Poola’s enduring mission has been to uplift underprivileged communities through education. He championed access to both basic and higher education for poor children and arranged scholarships to support their academic journeys. His guiding principle remains: “Good news to the Poor.”

On November 19, 2020, Poola was appointed Archbishop of Hyderabad. Despite his ascent within Church leadership, he remains vocal about caste-based inequality and advocates for the rights of Dalits, tribals, women, and the economically disadvantaged.

Social activist Dr. Prakash Louis notes, “Cardinal Poola continues to speak his truth. His contribution to Dalit Christian identity and empowerment within the Church is immeasurable.”

A Beacon of Hope for Dalit Christians

As the conclave convenes to elect a new Pope, Cardinal Poola’s participation is more than symbolic. It represents a significant stride for Dalit Christians, who have long faced systemic exclusion. His presence in the Vatican is a powerful reminder that leadership can emerge from the margins and reshape global narratives.

In the words of Roydin Roach, former president of the Catholic Union Telangana, “He served everyone, not just Dalits. That’s why he earned respect and admiration across communities.”

Cardinal Poola’s journey from a marginalised village in Andhra Pradesh to the halls of the Vatican encapsulates a story of resilience, faith, and a transformative vision for the Church.

Filed under

Anthony Poola Pope Francis Death

