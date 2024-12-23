Who Is Anthony Pratt And Why Did He Donate $15 Million To Trump’s Campaign?

Anthony Pratt, the Australian businessman behind Pratt Industries, recently donated over $15 million to President-elect Trump’s campaign. Pratt, who moved to the US and became a permanent resident, has a strong connection to American business, having created thousands of jobs in the country.

Anthony Pratt, the executive chairman of Pratt Industries, a company renowned for using recycled paper and packaging, is among the top donors to President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign. He recently donated a staggering $15.1 million, positioning him alongside high-profile contributors like Elon Musk, Linda McMahon, and Miriam Adelson.

Pratt, 64, is an Australian-born businessman who has significantly invested in the US, with a focus on American manufacturing jobs. Pratt Industries operates over 70 factories in the United States, creating more than 12,000 well-paying jobs. His substantial political donation is not the first time he has shown support for Trump. In fact, Pratt has previously poured money into the “Make America Great Again, Inc.” super PAC, contributing $14 million of his donation to the group, with an additional $1.1 million directed towards Trump’s inaugural fund.

The move to donate such a large sum reflects Pratt’s admiration for Trump’s leadership. In a statement, Pratt praised the President-elect, saying, “I’ve been proud to support him not only by making this donation, but also by investing billions in well-paying American manufacturing jobs during his first presidency. I will do so again in his upcoming presidency.” He believes that Trump’s policies are beneficial for American businesses and workers, and his personal commitment to the country is reflected through his ongoing support.

In addition to his massive donation, Pratt recently moved to the United States, securing permanent residency with a Green Card. He shared his reasoning on LinkedIn, writing, “We decided it was time to live in America because my family are all US citizens, and over the past 30 years, we have invested to build 70 factories in America, creating 12,000 well-paying American manufacturing jobs.”

Pratt’s shift to the US signals his deeper involvement in the country’s business landscape. His company has made significant contributions to American manufacturing, making Pratt the largest Australian employer in the US. His connection to Trump, both personal and professional, is strengthened through his investments and political contributions.

Pratt’s decision to donate $15 million, while rooted in his support for Trump, also stems from his belief in the future of American business under Trump’s leadership. As a businessman who has seen success in the US, Pratt’s donation and his move highlight his ongoing commitment to strengthening American industries and creating jobs.

