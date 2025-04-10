Who Is Anurag Bajpayee, Indian-Origin CEO Detained In The US Over Alleged Links To High-End Brothels?

Anurag Bajpayee, the Indian-origin CEO of clean water startup Gradiant, finds himself at the center of a legal storm in the U.S. Allegations linking him to a high-end brothel network have sent shockwaves through the industry.

Anurag Bajpayee, the Indian-origin CEO of Gradiant, a leading clean water startup, has been detained in the United States amid allegations of engaging with high-end brothels. According to a report by the New York Post, Bajpayee’s name appears in court documents related to a Boston-area case, where multiple individuals are accused of paying significant sums for sex services earlier in 2025.

Prosecutors: Bajpayee Was Part of an Exclusive Client Network

Legal authorities claim that Bajpayee was among a group of high-profile clients that included doctors, lawyers, public officials, and government contractors. The investigation uncovered that these individuals allegedly paid up to $600 per hour for meetings with mostly Asian women, who were reportedly victims of sex trafficking.

Despite growing internal pressure and calls for Bajpayee’s resignation, Gradiant, the company he co-founded, has expressed support for him. In a statement, the company emphasized its belief in the judicial process while reaffirming its commitment to its mission.

“We believe in the justice system and are confident that this will resolve favorably in due course. Unrelated to this, Gradiant will continue to pursue excellence in technological innovation and to strive towards our mission to ensure clean water for all society,” the company said in a statement.

Who Is Anurag Bajpayee?

Anurag Bajpayee is a co-founder and the Chief Executive Officer of Gradiant, a Boston-based company specializing in advanced water and wastewater treatment solutions. Born in India, Bajpayee has been a prominent figure in the cleantech industry, leading Gradiant from its inception as a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) spinout in 2013 to a company valued at over $1 billion.

Gradiant operates in more than 25 countries and manages over 2,500 facilities, addressing critical water challenges across industries such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, mining, and food and beverage.

Bajpayee’s academic journey includes studying at La Martiniere College in Lucknow, followed by a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2006. He later pursued a Master of Science in 2008 and a PhD in Mechanical Engineering in 2012 at MIT. His doctoral research focused on industrial desalination and water treatment, pioneering a membrane-free desalination technique recognized by Scientific American as one of the “Top 10 World-Changing Ideas.”

Anurag Bajpayee and Other High-Profile Individuals Implicated

Prosecutors have also named other high-profile individuals in the documents, including Paul Toner, a Cambridge City Councilor and married public official. Like Bajpayee, Toner has faced public criticism and demands for his resignation. However, he remains in office and has issued an apology.

“I caused pain for the people I care about most. For that, I will be forever sorry. This is an ongoing legal matter, and I will not have further comment at this time,” Toner stated.

Authorities continue to investigate the alleged sex trafficking operation and the involvement of high-profile clients. While legal proceedings are still underway, the case has drawn significant public attention due to the inclusion of individuals from influential sectors.

